Fast forward one year after her breakout season on Love Island USA, and Olandria Carthen has gone from reality TV star to full-blown fashion It-girl. Her latest collaboration with Brandon Blackwood, which was released on May 27, certainly proved as much. BB x Olandria, which the label’s website is calling “the most anticipated collaboration of the year,” dropped with three new styles — all of which sold out within the first ten minutes of being live.

One of the bags, the O-Zip Mini Trunk in pink oiled leather, even sold out in one minute, according to Carthen as she swiftly took to Instagram stories following the launch. “Thank you all for showing up for me the way that ya’ll do and supporting this small town girl. I’m so emotional — I don’t know what to say,” she continued in a heartfelt message to fans.

In addition to the four new SKUs (the O-Zip Mini Trunk, the O-Top Handle Bag, and the O-Vanity Case, and O-Lipstick Case Bag Charm), the label shot a campaign featuring Carthen wearing multiple light pink and black looks as a matching nod to the collaboration. “The use of pink and black creates a striking contrast, balancing softness with an edge of elegance,” read the brand’s press release.

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The Alabama native’s relationship with Blackwood began naturally. The label supported her through her stylists, Matthew and Reginald Reisman, with regular bag placements — until the line quickly became one of Carthen’s most beloved closet staples.

Brandon Blackwood

She even went on to wear a custom brown ponyhair Brandon Blackwood ensemble for the 2025 CFDA Awards. “When it comes to celebrating excellence in the industry, it’s important to me to support my friend, and an incredible Black designer, at one of the biggest fashion events of the year,” Carthen said in a statement at the time of the ceremony.

Olandria Carthen at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 03, 2025. Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

The power of Carthen has never been clearer. “We designed this collection to reflect Olandria herself, playful and vibrant, yet grounded in a distinct femininity,” the brand’s press release continued. With a collaboration launch this successful, who knows what she’ll go on to do next. As she catapults into a whole new level of fashion and fame, remember that “she is simply that girl,” per the brand’s official statement.