Last year, the Spring/Summer New York Fashion Week in September was promptly followed by the fashion’s biggest night, aka the 2021 Met Gala. In 2022, the event coincides with television’s biggest night of the year — the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards — which took place on Sept. 12. The high-profile gathering recognizes the most outstanding talent in national primetime programming — but you shouldn’t underestimate its jewelry potential, either. Fresh off of the NYFW front rows, celebrities arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, all primed and ready to showcase their best jewelry looks at the 2022 Emmys ceremony.

With the help of their trusty stylists, A-listers like Elle Fanning, Zendaya, and HoYeon Jung debuted the most dazzling designs from renowned high jewelry houses like Bvlgari, Briony Raymond, and Tiffany & Co. The most sparkling attendees of the night went all out with dazzling jewels that were covered by dozens of diamonds. Meanwhile, other celebs like Hannah Einbinder, topped off their red carpet fashions with more dainty baubles, as to not take away from their dazzling attire. All in all, the best bling of the night is sure to offer you a ton of inspiration, no matter your personal jewelry preference.

Keep scrolling to see the aforementioned finery, plus a medley of other must-see jewelry looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards, ahead.

Zendaya

Bvlgari’s brand ambassador Zendaya wore an assortment of white gold jewels from the luxury label. Her look included a necklace with over 17 carats of diamonds, a pair of stud earrings, and an oval ring encrusted with dozens of diamonds.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon went all out with her jewelry at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Her necklace alone, which came from Tiffany & Co., featured over 210 carats of jewels. She finished the look with diamond stud earrings and a ring encrusted with diamonds and an aquamarine, both from the same jewelry label.

HoYeon Jung

Jung completed her red carpet look, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, with a delicate flower hair broach at the top of her bangs.

Elle Fanning

Fanning wore a bow-shaped hair pin and a sparkling necklace around her neck, both from Bvlgari.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

With the help of her trusty stylist Amanda Lim, Brown complemented her Christopher Kane gown with a pair of unconventional geometric earrings from LARISSA MORAES, an eat cuff and a Snake Coil bracelet from Luis Morais, a medley of rings from Dale Novick and White/Space, and a Five Row Flexible Coil Bracelet from Nicole Rose.

Hannah Einbinder

Einbinder’s luxe accessories came from Briony Raymond. She wore a vintage necklace, circa 1990, plus a pair of studs and Etoile Eternity Bands, all made from white gold and covered in diamonds.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox’s chunky earrings came from Cicada jewelry and perfectly complemented her Jean Paul Gaultier look.

Hannah Waddingham

Waddingham wore over 55 marquise cut diamonds on the red carpet. Her jewels came from Bvlgari and included a bracelet, ring, and earrings from the label’s High Jewelry Serpenti collection.