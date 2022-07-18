Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Band Was Unexpectedly Low-Key But Still So Beautiful

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16. Since the iconic couple ended their two-year relationship in 2004, fans always hoped that Bennifer (their celebrity couple name) would reunite. Luckily, they rekindled their romance in spring 2021 and just made it official with a surprise wedding over the weekend. To commemorate their union, Jennifer Lopez showed off a ring the day after their ceremony, with the caption “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets.” Lopez’s silver wedding band, with a mysterious gemstone in the center, shined wondrously in the image. And in her newsletter On The JLo, she wrote, “twenty years patient,” referring to her and Affleck’s past romantic history (the two first dated in 2002).

In the makeup-free photo, the singer looked radiant after what she called “the best possible wedding we could have imagined.” As she held up her phone (it’s possible that she was chatting with her loved ones about the previous evening), she gave fans a glimpse of the timeless thick silver band, which felt surprisingly minimalistic for the singer. (Lopez’s personal style usually involves a lot of colors, prints, and flashy chunky baubles.) She likely opted for a more simplistic style as it would complement, and not take away from, the 8.5-carat green diamond ring Affleck proposed to her with in April.

While there isn’t a close-up photo of the silver ring just yet, it looks like her new staple has a small gemstone in the center, which is called a flush setting. The flush-style ring has become increasingly popular in 2022 for modern brides who are looking for a more contemporary design to celebrate their nuptials. Further, fashion brands such as Mejuri have incorporated similar flush-style rings into their collections, as they’re a sleek way to add a luxe element to any fashionista’s jewel stack.

Ahead, you’ll be able to shop similar flush-set rings — you’ll be able to peruse both fine jewelry options and playful costume jewelry so that you can emulate J.Lo’s wedding vibe no matter the occasion.

