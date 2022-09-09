Fashion Month means the style inspiration isn’t limited to just what you see on the runways — the street style looks on your favorite models, actors, and other industry tastemakers can provide outfit inspiration, too. The crew of well-dressed stars fill the front rows of the city’s key runway shows and ginger up the party scene with their presence. This season at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, the celebrity outfits were top notch. (The official schedule runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14.)

A few celebrities have already revealed themselves to be strong sartorial players. Alicia Silverstone, for example, wore a body-hugging black dress to support her bestie, designer Christian Siriano, at his show. (The designer has dubbed the actor a muse and even re-enacted a scene from Clueless with her on social media.) Meanwhile, Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer rocked a puffy vest and skirt to Longchamp’s Les Filles campaign and Box-Trot handbag launch party on Sept. 7. Elsewhere, guests like Elsa Hosk and Irina Shayk mingled at the Revolve Gallery opening.

Below, see the best-dressed celebrities at NYFW so far, and rest assured that with an imminent series of high-profile events and no shortage of celebrities in the city, this article will be abounding in outfit inspiration for you to siphon in no time.

Natalia Dyer

Ben Rosser & Bre Johnson/BFA.com

The Stranger Things actor wore a head-to-toe Longchamp look to the label’s launch of its Les Filles campaign for Fall/Winter 2022, which spotlights the rising generation of female talent. Her look consisted of a Box-Trot handbag in orange, a short puffer vest and skirt, a white blouse, and black knee-high boots.

Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, & Janet Jackson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Silverstone and Jackson posed with Siriano backstage at his Spring/Summer 2023 show. The trio sported monochrome black outfits. Silverstone wore an ankle-length turtleneck dress, while Jackson leaned into the sheer trend and wore a transparent top and suiting.

Elsa Hosk

BFA, Jason Weiss

Hosk attended a dinner in SoHo ahead of New York Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of AG’s Fall 2022 Campaign. Under a camel-colored coat, she wore a flowing blouse and vegan leather trousers, both by AG.

Taylor Hill

BFA, Jason Weiss

Hill attended the same dinner, also dressed in a top and pants by AG.

Joan Smalls

Sansho Scott for BFA

The model wore a Barbiecore-inspired pink look to the DIESEL x The Webster party.

Ciara

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Revolve’s Gallery presentation at New York Fashion Week drew in all the stars, including Ciara who wore a patent trench coat with an equally as shiny pair of over-the-knee boots.

Lori Harvey

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Harvey’s one-shoulder sheer dress featured fuzzy paneling that created textural depth in her look.

Joan Smalls

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The model stayed true to Revolve’s sultry and on-trend aesthetic in this one-shoulder cutout dress.

Irina Shayk

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Shayk has had a busy week, from attending Revolve’s party to Karlie Kloss’ birthday party. Here, she chose a more modest and understated dress for the Revolve festivities.