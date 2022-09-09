(Celebrity)
Get A Good Look At The Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week
Lori Harvey’s fuzzy dress is so good.
Fashion Month means the style inspiration isn’t limited to just what you see on the runways — the street style looks on your favorite models, actors, and other industry tastemakers can provide outfit inspiration, too. The crew of well-dressed stars fill the front rows of the city’s key runway shows and ginger up the party scene with their presence. This season at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, the celebrity outfits were top notch. (The official schedule runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14.)
A few celebrities have already revealed themselves to be strong sartorial players. Alicia Silverstone, for example, wore a body-hugging black dress to support her bestie, designer Christian Siriano, at his show. (The designer has dubbed the actor a muse and even re-enacted a scene from Clueless with her on social media.) Meanwhile, Stranger Things actor Natalia Dyer rocked a puffy vest and skirt to Longchamp’s Les Filles campaign and Box-Trot handbag launch party on Sept. 7. Elsewhere, guests like Elsa Hosk and Irina Shayk mingled at the Revolve Gallery opening.
Below, see the best-dressed celebrities at NYFW so far, and rest assured that with an imminent series of high-profile events and no shortage of celebrities in the city, this article will be abounding in outfit inspiration for you to siphon in no time.
Natalia Dyer
The Stranger Things actor wore a head-to-toe Longchamp look to the label’s launch of its Les Filles campaign for Fall/Winter 2022, which spotlights the rising generation of female talent. Her look consisted of a Box-Trot handbag in orange, a short puffer vest and skirt, a white blouse, and black knee-high boots.
Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, & Janet Jackson
Silverstone and Jackson posed with Siriano backstage at his Spring/Summer 2023 show. The trio sported monochrome black outfits. Silverstone wore an ankle-length turtleneck dress, while Jackson leaned into the sheer trend and wore a transparent top and suiting.
Elsa Hosk
Hosk attended a dinner in SoHo ahead of New York Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of AG’s Fall 2022 Campaign. Under a camel-colored coat, she wore a flowing blouse and vegan leather trousers, both by AG.
Taylor Hill
Hill attended the same dinner, also dressed in a top and pants by AG.
Joan Smalls
The model wore a Barbiecore-inspired pink look to the DIESEL x The Webster party.
Ciara
Revolve’s Gallery presentation at New York Fashion Week drew in all the stars, including Ciara who wore a patent trench coat with an equally as shiny pair of over-the-knee boots.
Lori Harvey
Harvey’s one-shoulder sheer dress featured fuzzy paneling that created textural depth in her look.
Joan Smalls
The model stayed true to Revolve’s sultry and on-trend aesthetic in this one-shoulder cutout dress.
Irina Shayk
Shayk has had a busy week, from attending Revolve’s party to Karlie Kloss’ birthday party. Here, she chose a more modest and understated dress for the Revolve festivities.