On April 20, Euphoria stars reunited at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for an HBO event. The black carpet was filled with sophisticated outfits from the entire cast — Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow were among the actors who attended along with the show’s writer Sam Levinson. While all of the ensembles set the bar high, the one that stole the show at the HBO Max FYC Event was Zendaya’s outfit. The monochromatic gray outfit was designed by Fear of God and was first seen at the label’s Men’s runway show. For Zendaya’s red carpet moment, the pantsuit was reworked to fit as a tucked-in top, high-waisted pants, and an oversized blazer.

The tailored outfit was polished off with a pair of matching gray pumps from Christian Louboutin and lots of frosty jewels from Bvlgari. Meanwhile, Zendaya was in good company, with all of her co-stars wearing elevated and timeless outfits that stunned at the event. Apatow stood next to Zendaya in a pink and green houndstooth dress from Versace. Meanwhile, for the other cast members, their garments leaned more neutral in hue with Alexa Demie in a vintage high-neck sheer dress from Norman Norell, Schafer in Maison Margiela’s 2022 ready-to-wear collection, Sydney Sweeney in an Alexander McQueen blazer set, and Barbie Ferreira in Proenza Schouler.

Ahead, check out the high-fashion looks the Euphoria stars wore to the HBO Max FYC event in Los Angeles.

Zendaya

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

In true Zendaya fashion, the Euphoria star stunned in a tailored Fear of God suit from the brand’s 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and added a touch of sparkle to the monochromatic look with bold diamond rings and stud earrings from Blvgari.

Maude Apatow

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Apatow’s black carpet look was plucked straight off the Versace 2022 runway. This look featured a structured bodice detail that showed off just enough skin. To complete the look, she wore a pair of Wolford tights and chunky heels.

Sydney Sweeney

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney posed in a timeless look designed by Alexander McQueen. For a youthful touch, the chic matching black blazer and trouser set featured a sheer bodice with a sparkly detail throughout.

Alexa Demie

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Maddy Perez would approve of the vintage Norman Norell dress Demie wore on the black carpet. This floor-length gown featured a high-neck silhouette and a sparkly sheer material that shimmers in the spotlight.

Hunter Schafer

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Schafer styled a top from Maison Margiela’s 2022 ready-to-wear collection into a mini dress for the HBO Max FYC Event. The top-turned-dress had a ruffle neck detail and oversized sleeves that made the look feel timeless. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high boots and simple diamond studs.

Barbie Ferreira

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ferreira wore an asymmetrical gown from Proenza Schouler. She kept the accessories minimal with a pair of vegan leather over-the-knee High Duck boots from Manu Atelier.