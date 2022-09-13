Blink and you might’ve missed all the red carpet looks at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Don’t worry though, you can catch up here as TZR rounded up the best outfits for your convenience.) If you didn’t get a chance to fully tune into the show, there is one important person you should read up on: Kerry Washington. She was both a presenter and nominee, which meant that Washington’s dress at the 2022 Emmys had to make a statement. (She was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as executive producer of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.) Luckily, she was able to do so with the help of a show-stopping one-shoulder Elie Saab Couture dress.

The Spring/Summer 2022 look featured oversized floral embellishments on the shoulder and hips, complete with a long train that trailed behind her. The bodice area of her mini dress had diagonal pleating that complemented her frame. To properly show off her ensemble, Washington swept her hair up into a high bun and wore delicate (yet glistening) jewels from Bvlgari. She chose a High Jewelry Necklace in white gold with a cushion diamond along with High Jewelry diamond earrings and ring. For those who took a closer glance at Washington’s whole outfit, you’ll notice the way she styled it was so different than how the couture dress came down the Elie Saab runway.

The actor chose to wear black tights underneath her high-low gown, which blended in with her black pumps. Below, in the original runway image, you can see that the model walked down the catwalk sans pantyhose and wore silver strap heels inside. The minor undergarment tweak really made a difference in separating Washington’s look from its original counterpart. See the two looks side by side, below, and then catch up on all the unforgettable beauty looks from the 2022 Emmys.

Washington’s Elie Saab Couture Dress

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Dress On The Runway