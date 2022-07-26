Selena Gomez Celebrated Her Birthday In The Chicest Retro-Inspired Ponytail

It's hard to believe a then-squeaky-voiced, fresh-faced Selena Gomez first became a household name at just seven years old — her Barney tenure alone endeared her to an entire generation in real-time. As her career bloomed, so did her poise, confidence, and distinct sense of personal style. Though she often gravitates toward more elegant, sophisticated hairstyles, makeup, and silhouettes, she always adds at least a touch of her signature retro whimsy. Selena Gomez’s birthday look for her milestone 30th seemed to be the ultimate example of the beauty philosophy she’s cultivated over her decades in the spotlight. To accentuate her stunning beige-pink custom Versace gown, Gomez’s hair was pulled back into a sleek, flipped-out ponytail that put the focus on her vintage-tinged makeup — and her megawatt smile.

For the momentous occasion, Gomez called in her go-to glam team of celebrity-favorite experts. Hairstylist Marissa Marino has been working with Gomez since the Disney Channel years, making her the perfect pro to create that bouncy, slicked-down pony. The flipped-up ends infused just enough ‘60s energy to the otherwise timeless look and incorporates a popular trend, too. Hung Vanngo, makeup artist to stars like JLo and Zoe Saldana, complemented the hair by lining Gomez’s eyes with complementary wings that extend out into classic cat-eye points. Coupled with her gleaming skin and a chic nude lip shade, Gomez entered her fourth decade looking every bit the beauty icon she’s been for years.

Rounding out her party-perfect look was a gown-matching manicure by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik — a forever favorite of stars like Camila Cabello and Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Glam this good needs to be commemorated beyond just excellent HD party pictures, and Gomez knows it. For the celebration, she hired portrait photographers The Collective You to snap some high-contrast closeups of the birthday girl and her guests (which included her all-star beauty pro friends, too).

In the intimate shots, fans can get a better look at the details of her hair and makeup — but you can also see genuine joy and gratitude.