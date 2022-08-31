There are several major film festivals throughout the year that attracts cinema’s finest actors, directors, and producers to them. One is the 79th Venice International Film Festival, which takes place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. As Hollywood’s top tastemakers, as well as international movie stars, make their way to the dinners, parties, and, of course the red carpet, they’re bringing their outfit A-game. Thus far, the fashion looks at the 2022 Venice Film Festival oscillate between dressy gowns and polished pantsuit sets. Everyone, however, appears to agree on wearing a bevy of dazzling diamond jewelry.

One of the standout dressers at the events is Jodie Turner-Smith (you may know her from movies like Queen & Slim). The actor veered outside of the “pretty princess gown” box when it came to her ensembles as she opted for more sultry mini dresses and eye-catching accessories (please note her amazing opera gloves!). Tessa Thompson, too, flirted with the idea of a sensual outfit but with a ballerina twist: The Westworld star wore a fluffy tulle skirt with a black bralette and cropped jacket. These gorgeous looks are just the beginning, however, as more celebrities are expected to arrive throughout the week for the Venice Film Festival. TZR will track the most memorable ensembles, below, so keep tuning back in for the latest star-studded appearance.

Tessa Thompson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

For the premiere of White Noise at the film festival, the actor walked the red carpet in a strapless top and sequin pants look. She added a pair of shades for drama and stood tall in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti leather pumps.

Julianne Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a pantsuit during important occasions, and Moore seems to agree. She attended a jury photocall while wearing an oversized, egg yolk-yellow blazer with coordinating trousers from Celine. The actor continued the yellow color theme down to her pointed-toe footwear. As for jewelry, she wore a Cartier Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai necklace and a Cartier Trinity for Chitose Abe of Sacai ring.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

There’s always a sheer outfit or two at the Venice Film Festival and Turner-Smith was one of the first celebrities to rock the trend at the event. She wore a full Gucci Cosmogonie look, which consisted of a rose pink silk chiffon midi dress that showed off her lace-up thigh-high white boots. The White Noise actor accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a pair of baby blue leather-looking opera gloves.

Tessa Thompson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thompson selected a Fall 2022 Rodarte look for her appearance at the “Cinema Danieli - An Unforgettable Story” inaugural cocktail event with Variety. The tulle skirt gave off ballerina vibes while her bralette tapped into this year’s sultry dressing trend.

Julianne Moore

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The actor dropped by the same cocktail event in a stunning ALAÏA strapless dress. The designer number featured a leather heart-shaped bustier and confetti dots, which were printed onto the silk dress.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Turner-Smith was one of the first stars to arrive to the film festival as she attended the Cinecittà And Academy Of Motion Picture, Art & Science Dinner. She made her grand entrance in a cerulean blue fringe mini dress and wore glistening accessories, including a pair of flame motif earrings from Fernando Jorge Jewelry.