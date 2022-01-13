Everyone loves a unique proposal story, especially if it’s about a Hollywood It couple. After all, stars often pop the question to their partners in the most beautiful settings and with the most extravagant rings. This was the case for Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who just got engaged. While the duo were on a trip in Puerto Rico, Kelly got down on one knee to ask Fox to marry him. He presented Fox with a diamond and emerald engagement ring, which, according to Kathryn Money, SVP of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth, could cost around $300k to $400k.

Kelly worked with Stephen Webster, a British jewelry designer, to create the custom ring and explained, in his Instagram post, the meaning behind the design. He decided on a Toi et Moi style, which consisted of two different pear-shaped gemstones. The emerald represented Fox’s birthstone (she was born in May) while the diamond represented his (Kelly was born in April). In French, “Toi et Moi” means “you and me” so for the two lovebirds, this design perfectly symbolized their happy union. In his usual poetic language, Kelly then went on to explain the significance behind the two pavé diamond-encrusted bands. He wrote: “the two magnetic bands are thorns that form the obscure heart, that is our love.”

In addition to the special meaning of the ring, he wanted to propose in a location that also held the same sentimental value. Surrounded by candles, Kelly popped the question to Fox underneath a banyan tree — the very same spot where they first fell in love with each other. (Fun fact: the banyan tree is known to be sacred and represents longevity as well as eternal life.) For the special day, Fox wore a black bra top with a matching maxi skirt while Kelly looked dapper in a sequin sweater and pants.

Fox’s two-stone ring is part of the Toi et Moi style resurgence. This engagement ring design flourished last year and is currently trending for 2022. Previous stars who have embraced this silhouette include Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski. Grande has a pearl and oval-shaped diamond ring while EmRata’s ring consists of a pear-shape diamond next to a smaller princess cut diamond. The Toi et Moi design is perfect for sentimental individuals, and if you prefer to rock two gems instead of one.

Ahead, discover different Toi et Moi engagement rings from labels like KATKIM, Valerie Madison, and The Clear Cut.

