These Red Carpet Outfits At The 2022 Emmys Are Trending All Over The Internet

September is shaping up to be a busy month for everyone in Hollywood. Not only did the 79th Venice International Film Festival recently conclude, where celebrities like Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet, but it’s also Fashion Month. (Your favorite stars are bopping around four cities — New York, London, Milan, and Paris — to take in the latest runway shows.) On top of this, there’s the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Stars like Kerry Washington and Sydney Sweeney made room in their hectic schedules to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. Their fashion looks were simply gorgeous and unforgettable, especially Washington’s one-shoulder Elie Saab gown.

They joined Emmy nominees such as Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon, and Zendaya at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the special night. It appeared that everyone wanted to look different from one another, with some celebrities opting for mini dresses while others gravitated towards voluminous gowns. Fashion ensembles aside, it was also be a big night for jewelry, as celebs rocked the shiniest (and biggest) diamond earrings and gemstone necklaces from fashion houses like Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, and Cartier. Of course, no look was complete without a stunning pair of shoes and an elegant clutch, too, which you can see below.

Ahead, check out the night’s most memorable red carpet outfits.

Zendaya

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya wore a Valentino gown and Bvlgari jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sweeney wore a custom dove gray backless embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown with metal thread work and a bustle train.

Amanda Seyfried

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Seyfried looked classic in an Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2022 Couture dress and Cartier jewelry.

Sandra Oh

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Oh looked bright and shiny in a Rodarte outfit. She wore Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The actor wore a violet blue Pamella Roland column gown adorned with tulle and pearl floral bow appliques. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry.

Julia Garner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Garner rocked an embellished cutout velvet dress from Gucci and Swarovski earrings.

Alexandra Daddario

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Daddario stunned in a Dior Haute Couture asymmetrical draped bodysuit and pleated skirt in fishnet and row silk tulle. The look was embroidered with rhinestone tassels and fine pearls.

Ariana DeBose

Chris Delmas / AFP

DeBose wore an Atelier Prabal Gurung cutout gown.

Lizzo

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The singer wore one of the most voluminous and dramatic dresses on the gold carpet. She had plenty to celebrate though, as she won an Emmy for her show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. The star accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Sarah Paulson

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Paulson wore a custom-made navy silk top and hand-pleated skirt with a leather embellished belt from Louis Vuitton.

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rosario Dawson

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

She wore custom designed Sergio Hudson.

Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Gyllenhaal wore a Dior Haute Couture long peplum dress in crepe satin.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Yellowjackets actor wore a daring cutout dress with exaggerated hips. She accessorized with Dale Novick rings, Larissa Moraes earrings, a Luis Morais ear cuff and bracelet, a Nicole Rose bracelet, and WHITE/SPACE rings.

Jean Smart

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Smart wore custom Christian Siriano and RAHAMINOV jewelry.

Hannah Einbinder

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The comedian and actor (she stars in Hacks) kept it classic in a strapless black gown and wore Briony Raymond jewelry.

Kerry Washington

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Washington went for the drama in this high-low ivory gown from Elie Saab Couture. She wore Bvlgari jewelry.

Lily James

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

James stunned in a shiny bustier gown from Versace and wore De Beers Jewellers.

Elle Fanning

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Dressed to impress, the nominee (Fanning is being recognized for her work in Catherine The Great) wore a strapless pink and black custom Sharon Long gown.

HoYeon Jung

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Squid Game star wore an embellished Louis Vuitton dress.

Christina Ricci

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ricci matched the clutch to her Fendi Couture dress.

Laura Linney

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Kaitlyn Dever

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

In a Naeem Khan and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gautier and CICADA jewelry.

Britt Lower

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The Severance actor was one of the earlier arrivals to the gold carpet. She wore a Cucculleli Shaheen dress, REZA jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Natasha Rothwell

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The Insecure actor wore a puff-shoulder, plunging neckline gown to the Emmys.

Connie Britton

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Britton wore a pink Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2023 gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Ralph wore a strapless gown with a long train that featured a pop of orange underneath, thanks to the inner lining.