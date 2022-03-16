The “more is more” sentiment seems to epitomize the biggest Fall/Winter 2022 jewelry trends, from sculptural earrings and chunky cuff bracelets to large cocktail and multi-finger rings. These piled-on jewelry looks that flooded the New York, London, Milan, and Paris runways pointed to several themes from flapper-era elegance to rebellious plays on punk and, of course, fresh takes on Y2K fashion. So, there’s something for every taste.

On the deco front, pieces glittering in rhinestones or featuring antique-inspired designs like cameos, filigree gold, and coins stood out in collections, including Miu Miu, Dior, and Hermès. Some took more of a Renaissance influence, while layered pearls and chains, in some cases, came with a sinister edge, setting a modern Roaring 2020s tone.

Similarly, with a rebelliousness to match some of the biggest Fall/Winter 2022 fashion trends (think S&M-style leather and deconstructed silhouettes), hardware-centric jewelry, including chain-links, punky pendants, and beaded ball chains, proved prominent at shows like Tory Burch and Versace. Likewise, for lock-and-key earrings, nuts-and-bolts-inspired bracelets, rings extending onto knuckles, and body jewelry ranging from arm cuffs to hand chains. Various designers took these tougher looks a step further with face and body piercings like hexagonal lip rings at Balmain to silver studs at Givenchy. Though the look, indeed, references a ‘90s-era grit, it seemingly nods to futurism, too — a theme that was particularly prominent in Paris.

And even the appearance of yellow gold and silver jewelry came through, as well, establishing silver’s permanence among the recent yellow reign. Notable moments include Jil Sander’s individual gold and silver pieces, Lanvin’s showing of mix-and-match earring sets, and Saint Laurent’s heavy stacks of metal bangles and rings. In many cases, designers combined both metals into singular pieces like Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton’s artfully sculpted bracelets and tubular collars and one of the season’s buzziest jewelry moments — the collaboration between Cartier and Sacai which included sleek, high-polished, interlinking necklaces, bracelets, and earrings adorning looks on the Paris runway.

Keep reading for a more detailed breakdown of the 15 biggest Fall/Winter 2022 jewelry trends you’ll see everywhere in the next few months — several treat-yourself moments are no doubt imminent.

Modern Sculpture

Big metal moments, both ultra-high-polished and brushed, are big for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Major runway looks include Louis Vuitton’s tubular collar necklace and arm cuffs, Loewe’s surrealist yellow gold bangle, and Zimmermann’s large-scale silver drop earrings.

Mixed Metals

If you’ve been tracking the jewelry trends from Spring/Summer 2022 and Fall/Winter 2021, you’re aware of the silver rise. This doesn’t mean retiring your yellow gold but instead combining the two for bold runway-inspired moments. See Bottega Veneta’s sculptural cuff bracelet, Cartier’s collaboration with Sacai (featuring undulating metal earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings in mixed metal), and Lanvin’s multi-tone earring sets.

Big Bang(les)

From wrist-to-elbow piles to singular oversized pieces, bangle bracelets are a must-have bauble for Fall/Winter 2022. Options include edgy nut-and-bolt versions like Balmain’s heavyweight take, Saint Laurent’s mixed stacks, and Chloé’s high-polished cuff.

Beyond The Ring Finger

Dainty rings have been the go-to choice for daily wear for some time. But, come fall, it’s time to go big with cocktail and multi-finger rings, as seen in designer collections from Dior and Givenchy to Saint Laurent and Hermès.

Hoop It Up

If you’ve invested in your fair share of hoop earrings, rest assured the classic jewelry piece continues for fall, from the chunky and sleek versions in silver and gold seen at Gucci and Chloé to more ornate versions for occasions, like Jason Wu’s modern design.

More Pearlcore

Pearlcore is another jewelry trend continuing for fall. To maximize your prized pieces and new ones alike, pile them on in a roaring ’20s fashion or embrace large-scale works like those seen on the Erdem, Givenchy, and Simone Rocha runways.

Antique Collector

From engagement rings to lockets, vintage and antique jewelry continues to rise in popularity, and the Fall/Winter 2022 season is no different. Old-world themes pervaded the collections of Dior, Hermès, Markarian, and others, proving the allure of decades-old designs like cameos, gold filigree, elaborate stonework, and more.

Crystal Power

Combining the frivolity of the flapper era with the flamboyance of the ’80s, rhinestone and crystal-decked jewelry proved a unanimous look for night-out style. Go for glitzy cocktail earrings with an evening gown for megawatt glamour, or dial up your denim with a scintillating bracelet or choker.

Fringe Benefits

For another flapper-era take on jewels for fall, go for fringe, whether via shimmering silver, rhinestones, or glimmering gold. Valentino, Isabel Marant, and Markarian all prove the impact of a swingy statement.

Neck And Neck

Choker mania may have recently cooled, but come fall, prepare to get back to it, ideally, with layered strands á la Chanel and Versace.

Having A Ball

This jewelry trend certainly veers edgier, from ball chain chokers to spherical collars. Pair it with your next-season leather looks to master the modern rebellion.

Punky Pieces

Punky pieces with a sinister spirit similarly emerged on the runways, from lock-and-key earrings, like at Balmain, to brushed and high-polish chain-links, seen at Marni and Rejina Pyo, respectively.

Y2K Play

Designers have proven the Y2K jewelry trend staying power for the season ahead to pair with your super-low-slung pants, skin-baring cutouts, and ultra-micro miniskirts. Think playful beading and lucite to colorful bangles and hoops. Plus, the continuation of arm cuffs from spring.

Southwestern Spirit

Western touches emerged in designer collections for fall, including cowboy boots as one of the season’s biggest shoe trends. In addition, certain pieces taking cues from handcrafted designs commonly found in the southwest arose on the jewelry front, like Etro’s silver and stonework statement necklaces to Ulla Johnson’s sculptural metal and turquoise earrings.

Floral Frenzy

Despite being synonymous with spring, floral jewelry made a strong appearance in the fall collections of Carolina Herrera, Chanel, Jil Sander, and others. However, don’t presume this trend to be entirely saccharine — pieces range from sleek and sculptural to vintage-inspired, again in some cases with a throwback ’80s-meets-flapper-era opulence.