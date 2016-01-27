(Style)
The All-Time Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks
Take a trip down memory lane.
The fashion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is always under-the-radar good, giving its glitzier red-carpet brethren a real run for their money. Last year, A-listers like Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, and Lily Collins put their best foot forward via their socially distant fashion displays. (The 2021 SAG Awards was a pre-taped, fully virtual affair.) Lest you forget how impactful the red carpet attire can be, take a peek at the best red carpet looks from the SAG Awards throughout the years. Rest assured that the outfits, ahead, are the pinnacle of awe-inspiring ceremonial fashion.
The annual event, organized by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, highlights outstanding performances in both film and television. It doesn’t mean, however, that you can’t ogle over (and applaud) the jaw-dropping ensembles sported by its attendees. Take Washington’s lace-embellished white gown by Rodarte, which was an incontestable must-see at the 2013 ceremony. The same can be said about Lupita Nyong’o’s impactful Elie Saab gown from the 2015 SAG Awards. In short, consider this gallery of outfits a sartorial prelude to the upcoming red carpet affair. (The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.)
Now, without further ado, keep scrolling to see a complete retrospective of TZR’s favorite SAG Awards looks.
Yara Shahidi In Fendi Couture, 2019
Gemma Chan In Oscar de la Renta, 2019
Helen Mirren In Escada, 2014
Nathalie Emmanuel In Miu Miu, 2020
Kerry Washington In Rodarte, 2013
Sandra Oh In Jenny Packham, 2019
Kiernan Shipka In Oscar de la Renta, 2013
Julianne Moore In Givenchy, 2015
Kate Hudson In Emilio Pucci, 2010
Diane Kruger In Jason Wu, 2010
Emma Stone In Dior Couture, 2015
Keri Russell In Ralph Lauren, 2002
Lupita Nyong'o In Elie Saab, 2015
Marion Cotillard In Christian Dior, 2013
Mila Kunis In Alexander McQueen, 2011
Rose Byrne In Elie Saab, 2012
Sarah Jessica Parker In Yves Saint Laurent, 2005
Zoë Kravitz In Custom Oscar de la Renta, 2020
