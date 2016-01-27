The fashion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards is always under-the-radar good, giving its glitzier red-carpet brethren a real run for their money. Last year, A-listers like Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, and Lily Collins put their best foot forward via their socially distant fashion displays. (The 2021 SAG Awards was a pre-taped, fully virtual affair.) Lest you forget how impactful the red carpet attire can be, take a peek at the best red carpet looks from the SAG Awards throughout the years. Rest assured that the outfits, ahead, are the pinnacle of awe-inspiring ceremonial fashion.

The annual event, organized by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, highlights outstanding performances in both film and television. It doesn’t mean, however, that you can’t ogle over (and applaud) the jaw-dropping ensembles sported by its attendees. Take Washington’s lace-embellished white gown by Rodarte, which was an incontestable must-see at the 2013 ceremony. The same can be said about Lupita Nyong’o’s impactful Elie Saab gown from the 2015 SAG Awards. In short, consider this gallery of outfits a sartorial prelude to the upcoming red carpet affair. (The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.)

Now, without further ado, keep scrolling to see a complete retrospective of TZR’s favorite SAG Awards looks.

Yara Shahidi In Fendi Couture, 2019

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Gemma Chan In Oscar de la Renta, 2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Helen Mirren In Escada, 2014

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel In Miu Miu, 2020

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Kerry Washington In Rodarte, 2013

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Sandra Oh In Jenny Packham, 2019

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka In Oscar de la Renta, 2013

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Julianne Moore In Givenchy, 2015

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Hudson In Emilio Pucci, 2010

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Diane Kruger In Jason Wu, 2010

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Emma Stone In Dior Couture, 2015

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images

Keri Russell In Ralph Lauren, 2002

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o In Elie Saab, 2015

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard In Christian Dior, 2013

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Mila Kunis In Alexander McQueen, 2011

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Rose Byrne In Elie Saab, 2012

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker In Yves Saint Laurent, 2005

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz In Custom Oscar de la Renta, 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImage