Zendaya Channeled This ‘50s Style Icon At The 2022 Emmy Awards

Fact: Zendaya always brings her sartorial A-game to the red carpet. That didn’t change at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The dress Zendaya opted for came from her all-time favorite couture label, Valentino. This year, the star is up for — drum roll, please — four Emmy nominations. Even before racking up those statuettes, she’s already making history as the youngest two-time lead-actress nominee and youngest nominee for producing. (She is not only an actor but also an executive producer on the HBO show Euphoria.)

Ahead of her triumphant arrival at the Emmys red carpet, the actor shared a picture of her look via her Instagram account. Shortly after, she arrived at the event in a black gown from the Italian couture house, which she accessorized with a medley of white gold jewels from Bvlgari. (Z is an official ambassador for both luxury labels.) Her strapless black peplum gown had a sweetheart neckline, pockets, and a built-in belt with a bow in the front. As for the jewelry, she sported a pair of diamond stud earrings, a chunky diamond necklace, and a dazzling diamond ring on her right hand.

“I’m on my way 🖤 Emmys 2022,” the star wrote in the caption for the aforementioned Instagram post.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As always, the look was styled by Z’s trusty stylist Law Roach, who is the mastermind behind her brilliant red carpet looks. See her ensemble from all angles, below. Then, check out more imitable fashion moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards, as seen on stars like Sydney Sweeney and Elle Fanning.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images