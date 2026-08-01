At this point, calling bobs and lobs “trendy” does the short cuts a massive disservice; if anything, I’d argue they’re shaping up to be the defining looks of the 2020s. That might sound like a weighty claim, but over the last several years, there’s been a massive uptick in stylish folks seeking chin-length blunt cuts, wispy shoulder-skimming hairstyles, and just about everything in between — with celebrities leading the charge. Just take a look at the number of famous bobs that have popped up on red carpets and social feeds in the first half of 2026 alone.

There’s been soft bobs, perhaps best exemplified by Eva Longoria; these are your classic bobs, “but softer and more effortless, with airy layers and movement,” as hairstylist Hayley Heckmann explained. Blunt bobs found fans among the likes of Keira Knightley and Margot Robbie; the latter added bangs into the mix, which, as Heckmann noted, keeps things “fresh and elevated.” On the longer end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber, Rosalia, and Katie Holmes all made compelling cases for the lob (and demonstrated its versatility). Conversely, Zendaya and Jessica Chastain went super short, with stunning cheekbone-grazing cuts that looked as 1926 as they did 2026.

And that’s just the tip of the well-coiffed iceberg. Scroll on to see the top 10 celebrity bobs of 2026 so far.

Eva Longoria

The Eva Longoria: Searching For host debuted a clavicle-sweeping “soft bob” at the Global Gift Gala Marbella, held July 25 in Marbella, Spain. The wispy, layered cut came courtesy of Iván Gómez.

Keira Knightley

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Knightley has been on and off the bob for decades, with the flip switched firmly to “on” since late 2024. This summer, she stepped out for day 12 of the Wimbledon finals in one of her shortest — and bluntest — takes on the cut yet.

Hailey Bieber

After unveiling her layered, supermodel lob at the end of 2025, Bieber took a brief detour into long-lengths with extensions for spring (specifically, Bieberchella). By summer, however, she was back in Justine Marjan’s chair, her lob making a triumphant return.

Zendaya

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Sure, Zendaya’s longer hairstyles nearly broke the Internet this summer, but make no mistake: The actor has given the world some iconic bob moments this year, too. There were almost too many to choose from — but the flapper pin curls Ursula Stephen created for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Rome were certainly a highlight.

Ayo Edibiri

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Edibiri gave her French bob the night off for The Bear’s Final Family Meal Event, opting instead for a flippy, layered cut with wispy bangs (and more than a little ‘90s r&b star energy).

Penélope Cruz

Cruz’s razor-cut French bob had phenomenal structure (thank you, Irinel de León), but let’s take a moment to admire that color: A multidimensional brunette with vibrant strips of blonde, courtesy of celebrity colorist Matt Rez.

Rosalía

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Is there anything more spring/summer-coded than an effortless cut that air dries flawlessly? Rosalía demonstrated as much in Sevilla, Spain, where she was snapped wearing the ultimate cool-girl lob.

Jessica Chastain

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Wig technology has gotten so good, it’d have been easy to assume Chastain was wearing one when she stepped out with a chin-length, blunt-cut bob. But she and stylist Renato Campora made it crystal clear via a (very fun) IG reel that the sharp new look was the real deal.

Katie Holmes

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Holmes attended the launch of Christopher John Rogers’ Old Navy collaboration in one of her signature casual-chic ‘fits — and an equally carefree lob, which featured tousled texture and a gorgeous dark honey blonde hue.

Margot Robbie

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After weeks of Harlequin-novel hairstyles as winding as the windy moors, Robbie took a hard pivot, debuting a long-ish bob with wispy bangs at Chanel’s fall/winter 2026 fashion show.