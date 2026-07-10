Keira Knightley is no stranger to a bob. While the British thespian might be most closely associated with flowing locks in her movies (she is nothing if not the millennial period piece queen), off the silver screen, some of her most notable hair moments have hit just around the chin; think her head-to-toe gilded appearance at the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest or her Coco Mademoiselle commercial. Indeed, for the last year or so, she’s been a pretty committed bob girl — and her latest, unveiled at Wimbledon, might be one of her shortest takes on the style yet.

On July 10, the Pride & Prejudice star and her husband, Klaxons singer James Righton, took to the spectator stands for day 12 of the legendary tennis tournament. While her tennis whites (including a bow blouse and A-line skirt) were the perfect match for the event, the most eye-catching element of the ensemble had to be her haircut: A chin-grazing blunt bob with a slight side part and impeccable air-dried texture. The chic cut appeared to have very light ghost layers — an ideal approach for anyone with a blunt-cut bob and a finer hair type. The technique adds a touch of movement without sacrificing the fuller appearance provided by the blunt ends.

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While this one is definitely in the “blunt bob” category, that light layering does evoke the trendy Soft Bob. As hairstylist Hayley Hackmann told TZR, that “softer and more effortless” take on the classic bob is “such an easy cut for summer because it feels light, low-maintenance, and looks just as good air-dried as it does styled” — all descriptors I’d apply to Knightley’s ‘do, too.