Since releasing one of the most highly acclaimed albums of 2025, Lux, in November, Rosalía has been firing on all cylinders: Delivering showstopping live performances, starring in Calvin Klein’s Euphoria fragrance campaign, and making her acting debut on HBO’s Euphoria (no relation). Oh, and she’s currently on a short break before kicking off the Americas leg of her Lux Tour. During this brief downtime, it appears the Spanish superstar decided to squeeze in a haircut — because it looks like she’s swapped her long, straight locks for a trendy, shoulder-sweeping lob.

The singer was spotted out and about with her new, collarbone-length cut in Savilla, Spain, on May 7 and 8, during which time she greeted fans, autographed albums, and reminded me of just how chic it looks to pair a silky skirt with a plain white tee. She opted for what appeared to be air-dry styling on both days, with loose waves and curls.

As master colorist and L’Oréal Professionnel Global Creative Contributor Min Kim told TZR earlier this year, a softly layered, collarbone-length cut is a great move for those with naturally wavy or textured hair. Not only does it provide loads of movement, but it’s also surprisingly versatile: “It can be worn sleek, tousled, or wavy, and it maintains its shape beautifully,” she said. (And if you’re thinking about trying out the cut yourself, consider adding some curtain bangs to the mix.)

(+) Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images (+) Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Considering the role the singer’s long, flowing hair has played in her Lux imagery — very “statues of the Madonna” vibes — there’s a solid chance that, once the tour picks back up, hair extensions might be involved. But in the meantime, I’m sure Rosalía is more than enjoying her vacation-ready cut.