Summer is closely associated with freedom (and not just because Independence Day marks the unofficial midpoint of the season). There’s the freedom from day-to-day responsibilities, as schools are out and working folks often take time off to enjoy the sun; freedom from the heavy coats and layers of the cooler seasons; and, when it comes to hair, freedom from fussy styling and weighty cuts. And this year, the trending haircuts are all about effortless maintenance and strategic shearing that works smarter, not harder.

At the top of the list of summer 2026 haircut trends is, unsurprisingly, bobs. “Bobs are always a good summer reset,” says Brittney Aub, a Miami-based professional curly hairstylist. “They feel lighter, healthier, and instantly more put together.” Every expert I tapped mentioned some variation of the popular haircut — though interestingly, each mentioned a different one. Which is to say, there really is a bob for everyone.

Layers and bangs will also be popular this season. The former is a tried-and-true method for giving the hair body and shape without loads of products or intricate styling; the latter, while not exactly effortless in maintenance, can still add an instant cool factor to any haircut. And the springy curl cut, the top texture-specific haircut of the season, is a must for anyone craving an “up and out the door in five” style.

Read on to learn more about the hottest haircuts of summer 2026, straight from the pros.

Structured Bobs

Jackie Seabrooke, a Kristin Ess Hair artistry team stylist and celebrity hairstylist, is predicting a strong summer showing for the Box Bob, “a blunt, square-cut that rests around the jawline and chin with no layering.” Popular for its chic look and low maintenance upkeep, she says this is a great option for anyone looking for volume and density, particularly those with fine hair. Conversely, you might want to avoid it if your hair is super thick and curly, “as it will exaggerate wide angles and unwanted bulk.”

For those with curly hair, consider the Polished Bob instead. This is a “clean, chic bob that is customized to the client’s texture,” Aub explains. “For curls, the key is making sure the shape works with shrinkage, not against it. It gives the hair structure while still feeling soft and wearable.” She recommends it for anyone seeking a lightweight refresh, including those who think they might miss the versatility of slightly longer styles: “If someone loves long hair, high buns, or ponytails, I would suggest keeping it closer to collarbone length so they still have options,” she says.

Soft Bobs

Hayley Heckmann, a celebrity hairstylist and a TRESemmé brand partner, says the bob of summer 2026 is the Soft Bob. Typically falling between the chin and the collarbone, this one is essentially “the classic bob, but softer and more effortless, with airy layers and movement,” she says. “It’s such an easy cut for summer because it feels light, low-maintenance, and looks just as good air-dried as it does styled.” It’s especially ideal for those with fine to medium hair and people with a slight natural wave pattern. “For styling, I recommend using the TRESemmé A-List Collection All in One Style Primer on clean, damp hair if you want more of an effortless air-dried finish,” she adds. “It helps smooth the hair, reduce frizz, and enhance that soft, polished texture without making it feel heavy.”

Stephanie Angelone, master celebrity stylist at New York’s RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar, says the bob’s grown-out sister — the lob — is having a moment of her own. “The short, blunt bob was trending last year, and now everyone’s growing them out to mid-length, with softer ends [and] a more flowy style,” she says, as opposed to harsh lines. If you’re ready to move on from your shorter bob — but your follicles haven’t quite caught up to your dreams — she suggests adding “a few clip-in extensions, like RPZL Clip In Extensions, to fill out the length and soften out the ends.”

Butterfly Cuts

On the longer side, Seabrooke and Aub both anticipate a big summer for butterfly cuts. The retro style is defined by its Farrah Fawcett-esque cascading layers, and is famous for looking great on pretty much everyone; as Seabrooke notes, it “flatters and balances many hair types and face shapes.”

The classic butterfly cut is particularly well-suited to medium-to-thick hair, “as it gives it shape, removing heavy weight,” says Seabrooke, who notes that it’s less well-suited for those with very thin or fine hair, tight curls, or coils. “I recommend the Kristin Ess Workable Hairspray and Working Texture Spray on this type of cut to give longevity to blowouts and curl styles, as long length can weigh down styles,” she says.

A more curl-friendly take on the style is the soft butterfly cut. This variation has the same face-framing layers and movement, but with less cutting and more length retention. “Everyone wants a change, but not everyone wants to lose inches,” says Aub. “This cut gives that fresh, new-hair feeling while still keeping the hair long. It feels light, fun, and very summer without being a huge commitment.”

This look is ideal for “wavy, curly, and medium-to-thick hair that needs shape or movement,” Aub says, but make sure your stylist doesn’t go too crazy with the shears: “On curls, I like this cut when it feels airy and pretty, not overly layered or choppy,” she adds.

Long (or Long-ish) Bangs

It seems as though folks are ready to grow out the micro bangs that were trending this spring, because this summer, the fringe is hitting the brows.

Thanks to how well they suit a wide range of hair types, lengths, and textures (though they are tricky on extremely thin or fine hair), Seabrooke sees curtain bangs continuing to gain popularity. Easily customizable, this type of bang is great “for those who want shorter layers around the eyes, nose, and lips, without committing to a full bang above the eyes.”

Heckmann says that feathered fringe is trending; specifically, “soft, wispy bangs that frame the face instead of feeling heavy or blunt.” Creating effortless movement and a certain cool-girl je ne sais quoi, these bangs “make even simple hair feel soft, polished, and undone in the best way,” she notes, adding that they work especially well on fine-to-medium hair of any length.

The Springy Curl Cut

Aub is digging the springy curl cut, which is “all about giving curls, shape, bounce, and movement, without taking away too much length,” she explains. “It is designed around how the curls naturally fall, so the hair feels fuller, lighter, and easier to style.” In the summer, those with naturally textured hair are usually looking for an easygoing cut with a shape “that can handle humidity, air-drying, vacations, and real life,” she notes. “This cut [provides] that effortless, fresh-curl look.”

This is a curl-forward cut designed to enhance the natural pattern, meaning if you usually wear your hair straight, it probably isn’t for you. But it is “great for curly and coily clients who want more volume and definition,” says Aub.