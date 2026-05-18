As far as I’m concerned, Penélope Cruz might be one of our most underrated hair icons. The actor has her favorite styles, for sure — she’s hit many a red carpet with a sleek mid-century wave — but she’s experimented with far more colors, lengths, and styles than one would think. That said, the Spanish star does have one cut she continually returns to: The bob. And after a little early spring experimentation with longer lengths and a lighter color, she’s returned to her roots with a long French bob in a warm brown hue.

The new cut and color were unveiled in an Instagram post by stylist Irinel de León, uploaded on May 17. In the two photos, Cruz, donning a white blazer and tank, can be seen with a razor-style cut, with the ends hitting far below her jawline but significantly above the clavicle. Cruz’s signature curtain bangs are also present, swept to the side. (While the length is a bit longer than that of the traditional French bob, I’m deeming the chicly shaggy ends and full fringe enough to plant it firmly in the French territory.)

The softly dimensional hue, courtesy of hair colorist Matt Rez, features a golden-brown base and warm, dark-blonde highlights. The cozy shade isn’t just perfectly calibrated to bring out the star’s natural features — it’s also well aligned with the current move toward more blended, less dramatic highlights and balayage. “We’re seeing a movement away from high-contrast drama and a shift toward tonal harmony,” hairstylist Richy Kandasamy told TZR earlier this year. Shades such as “mojave melt brunette,” which Kandasamy cited as a spring 2026 color trend, and Cruz’s hazelnut hue are “effortless but calculated, editorial yet wearable.”

Along with the expert handiwork of de León and Rez, Cruz’s glam in the snaps consists of natural cheeks and lips and liner-rimmed eyes by makeup artist Ash K Holm, and a bright red manicure by nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.