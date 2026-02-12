Valentine’s Day is mere days away, and if you have plans, there’s a good chance you’ve already nailed down most of your look; your outfits and accessories for sure, and probably your manicure, too. But maybe you’re still unsure what to do with your hair. If that’s the case — or you’re open to trying something new — might I suggest turning to Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour hairstyles? Because seriously: I don’t remember the last time I saw hairstyles infused with this much romance.

If you keep up with the media in any way, shape, or form, you’ve likely seen at least one of Robbie’s many “method dressing” moments. She and co-star Jacob Elordi (alongside the film’s director, Emerald Fennell, and soundtrack artist Charli XCX) have been touring the world in support of their already controversial take on Emily Brontë’s novel. And at each and every stop, Robbie and her team — which includes hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, fashion stylist Andrew Mukamal, and makeup artist Pati Dubroff — have delivered hit after hit of period-inspired glamour, drawing inspiration across time and place, including the Tudor period, Baroque fashion, the Victorian era, and the 1990s. One thread that runs through it all? Capital “R” Romance. (No, really: As in the principles of the Romantic movement.)

Ahead of the holiday of love, I rounded up some of Robbie’s standout hairstyles from over the last several weeks. Get ready to come undone and fall in love.

Tumbling Waves

Robbie and Scarlett started strong by going soft. The loose curls the actress wore to make the New York press rounds were peak Harlequin-novel heroine. (And how perfect is this cameo-esque pose?)

All Tied Up

Dainty pink ribbons added a dash of sugar to a spicy, exposed-bra ensemble. The scattered placement of the ribbons helped keep things from looking too dissonant.

Prim & Sculptural

David Jon/Getty Images

For the world premiere in Los Angeles, Robbie and Co. went Tudor-meets-Hollywood glam. That included wearing a rare diamond once owned by film royalty Elizabeth Taylor, and a hairstyle that was equal parts prim and sculptural.

Serpentine Knot

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

How do you style hair to go with a dress trimmed with hair? In an elegant serpentine knot, of course.

“Controlled Chaos” Curls

For a look inspired by a passage in the novel — during which Cathy feverishly rips apart pillows — Robbie donned feathered ‘fits by Victoria Beckham and eye-catching “controlled chaos” curls.

The Straight Story

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie has mostly worn wavy and curly hairstyles on this particular press tour — which makes sense, given the period piece of it all — but long and straight was absolutely the move for the Paris premiere. It added the perfect modern touch to the custom Chanel ball gown.

Mermaid Waves

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Flowing, brushed-out waves looked dreamy paired with the Ashi gown the actress wore to the film’s premiere in her native Australia. Taken together, the overall look was giving “spectre, with a dash of sea siren” (complimentary).