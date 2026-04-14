Some people can manage to look more glamorous in a T-shirt and jeans than most folks could hope to muster in head-to-toe couture, and Katie Holmes is among them. Over her nearly 30 years in the public eye, the actor has become something of an “effortless chic” icon, looking positively radiant in cozy cardigan sets, fisherman sandals, and with a completely makeup-free visage. And now, she’s bringing that same “girl next door, if the girl next door had off-the-charts riz” energy to the decade’s hottest haircut, the bob.

To celebrate the launch of Christopher John Rogers’ Old Navy collaboration, Holmes stepped out in New York City in a mustard-yellow long-sleeve shirt (a piece from the collection), loose, low-rise jeans, and black pumps. While the accompanying glam was characteristically low-key — including glowing skin, peachy blush, and defined brows — Holmes did make a statement with what appears to be new hair: A shoulder-grazing bob, lightly layered and parted off-center with soft texture.

Also new? The hue, a dimensional golden brown without super obvious highlighting. A decidedly lighter shade than the rich espresso brown she was spotted wearing during a March coffee outing, the color is well aligned with spring’s “Mojave-Melt Brunette” trend. Described by hairstylist Richy Kandasamy as “a timeless shade of brunette with airiness,” this is a category of brunette that’s light enough for the warmer weather, but still provides depth. “We’re seeing a movement away from high-contrast drama and a shift toward tonal harmony,” Kandasamy told TZR. “This is a brunette that feels effortless but calculated, editorial yet wearable.”

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While she’s tended to favor longer lengths in recent years, this is far from the first time Holmes has donned the bob, or short hair in general. In the late aughts (think 2007-2009), it was the haircut of choice for the former Dawson’s Creek star, often worn straight and sharp, and she took things even shorter in 2017 with a bixie.