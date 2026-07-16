An interesting (and, arguably, inevitable) shift has been occurring in the beauty world; namely, away from the neutral, minimalist “Clean Girl” aesthetic and toward more expressive and creative looks. And, as is often the case in the style space, people have been looking back to move forward. In makeup, that’s manifested as the return of Y2K-era frosted vibes; for manicures, there’s been a resurgence of the square tips of the 1990s; and in hair, it’s meant a celebrity-led comeback of the kind of braided hairstyles that dominated Pinterest boards in the 2010s. Specifically: Halo and fishtail braids. “We’re seeing a shift back toward hairstyles that feel polished but effortless,” says Rashuna Durham, master hairstylist and amika pro educator. “Fashion and beauty are embracing softer, more romantic silhouettes.”

Among the hairstyles that best capture that energy is the halo braid. A red-carpet and festival-season mainstay in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the updo — which consists of a braid wrapped around the top of the head like a crown—fell off a bit during the slick-back era. But it’s made a surprising comeback in the last several months, perhaps most notably during Zendaya’s press tour for The Odyssey.

Halo braids are “incredibly versatile; you’ll see them dressed up for weddings and events, but also paired with casual outfits for an elevated everyday look,” says Durham. It’s also a pretty low-maintenance protective style that’s a relatively easy DIY. “When you’re braiding, don’t make it too tight — a softer braid always photographs better and feels more current,” says Durham. “Once you’ve secured it, gently loosen the braid with your fingertips to create fullness and give it that effortless, lived-in finish. To lock everything in place while still keeping movement, I finish with amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray. It gives flexible hold, controls flyaways, and keeps the style looking polished without feeling stiff.” (Another pro tip: Make sure your hair isn’t too clean or too dry, she says. Spritz a little detangler to get your strands in halo condition.)

The equally festival-friendly fishtail braid is also back. Seen on the likes of Taylor Swift — for whom a fanciful braid has never gone out of fashion — Ayo Edibiri, and, you guessed it, Zendaya, the woven braid style is capital “R” romantic; as in, you’d half expect to see one on a nymph in a Waterhouse painting. When creating a fish tail braid yourself, consider skipping the ponytail and “just kind of going at it so it's still kind of loose at the nape of the neck,” as hairstylist Bob Racine told TZR backstage at an Ulla Johnson show. You can also add waves with a hot tool first before braiding to keep things from looking too smooth, as hairstylist Justine Marjan did for Rebecca Minkoff.

Scroll on to see some of the best modern fishtail and halo braids, as seen on celebrities.

Zendaya, Part 1

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

As previously noted, Zendaya’s press run for The Odyssey has arguably been the single strongest driving force behind summer’s Pinterest-board hair revival. For the film’s London premiere, hairstylist Coree Moreno gave the star a half-up, half-down halo braid style “rooted in softness, caramel hues, and wispy separation” (per his IG post).

Olivia Wilde

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

At a Fendi event in New York City, Wilde put a fresh twist on the halo braid — literally. Instead of the traditional three-strand plait, she wrapped her crown in a breezy two-strand twist. A pair of tendrils left out at the front added a romantic touch.

Jennifer Lopez

By bedecking J.Lo’s halo braid with bejeweled brooches (try saying that three times fast) and opting for a super sleek and glossy finish, Marjan took the style from “maiden” to “diva.”

Ayo Edibiri

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2026 Met Gala, Edibiri matched the Greek goddess vibes of her white Chanel gown with a feather-festooned fishtail braid, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jacob Aaron.

Chappell Roan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When a big part of your brand is “Medieval princess,” it’s safe to say you know a thing or two about whimsical braids. One of Roan’s all-timers has to be the fishtail braids that accented her long, fluffy curls at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway crafted the fairytale-worthy mane.

Zendaya, Part 2

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zendaya wore a super long, super full, and super dreamy take on the fishtail style to The Odyssey’s New York premiere. To match the “ethereal, sculptural presence” of her winged Pamella Roland gown, Moreno “wanted the hair to feel soft, lived-in, and full of movement,” he said in a statement. He used Nexxus AIR SHAPE Workable Hold Texture Spray to achieve lightweight, airy texture and volume.

Taylor Swift

Newsday LLC/Newsday/Getty Images

At music festivals, on the red carpet… and courtside at Madison Square Garden? Taylor Swift — who has remained devoted to Pinterest-worthy braids throughout her career, regardless of the trends —wore a peppy fishtail pony to Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.