Since breaking out with the one-two punch of The Bear and Bottoms, Ayo Edebiri has earned a reputation as “one to watch.” Professionally, of course, but also in terms of her style — not only has she scored a coveted spot on Chanel’s list of celebrity ambassadors, but in recent months, she’s also become something of a face of the modern French bob. But as every true style-icon-in-the-making knows, you gotta keep them on their toes. And she just did exactly that, in the form of a piecey style with long, wispy bangs that had major 1990s energy.

The actor debuted the style at FX's The Bear Final Family Meal Event, held June 15 in Los Angeles. Consisting of eyelid-grazing piecey bangs — a lengthy departure from her go-to choppy baby bangs, which she wore earlier this month to Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner — flipped-out ends, and plenty of layers, the style evoked the wispy bob favored by Black style icons of the 1990s. I immediately thought of Whitney Houston in 1995.

Edebiri paired the feathery ‘do with flushed cheeks, relatively subdued eye makeup (including tight-lined lids and medium-length, fluffy lashes), and a deep, rosy lip. The “grown and sexy” glam was the perfect match for her lacy silver Chanel slip dress.

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While the style was a dramatic deviation from how she’s been wearing her bobs — and she does love a bob — this isn’t the first time Edebiri has made a dramatic hair swap this year. Just last May, the Opus actor hit the steps of the Met Gala with flowing locks cascading down her back, tied into a romantic braid.