There’s never exactly a bad time to be a Zendaya fan, but we’re certainly living in one of the best. The actor has been on an absolutely generational run this year, garnering praise for her performance in the (otherwise polarizing) final season of Euphoria and starring in A24’s massively successful dramedy The Drama. And of course, she’s been lighting up red carpets with her daring fashion and beauty choices the entire time — it’s truly been the spring of Zendaya. And if the gorgeous flapper curls she wore to a recent event are any indication, it’s about to the summer of Zendaya, too.

For a June 26 photo call for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in London, the actor and her go-to hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, opted to style the star’s chin-length bob in a subtly 1920s fashion, with two swopping pin curls at the side of the face in front of her ears. The bangs were slightly directed to the side, and the entire style had what could perhaps best be described as a “sightly moulded” look — not completely gelled, but definitely controlled. (Not dissimilar from the “First Lady”-esque coiff she wore to a fan event for the film.)

The hairdo was the perfect complement to her a dress, a celestial slip from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 1997 ready-to-wear collection that gave a whole new meaning to “a little commotion for the back of the dress.”

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By pulling out just two curls (instead of having them line the entire hairline, Betty Boop-style) and leaning into that glossy, controlled finish, the hairstyle struck the perfect balance between cheeky, knowing fun and high elegance — but honestly, when doesn’t Zendaya’s glam achieve exactly that?