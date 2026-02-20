Confession: Sometimes, when compiling trend reports for the year or season, I have to get a little creative to tie them all together. In the TikTok era, it can feel like everything is “in” and everything is “out” all at once; the cycles move fast, and the niches are plentiful. When I asked experts about the trending haircuts for spring 2026, however, I had no such problem. Because a strong theme quickly emerged — this spring will be all about movement, says Jon Reyman, celebrity hairstylist and global creative director for Goddess Maintenance Co: Think “softness, shape, and versatility.”

For shorter hairstyles like bobs and pixies, this will manifest in an embracing of texture and an overall feel that’s “effortless and lived in,” he says. For longer lengths, get ready for “generous layers that create body, movement, and dimension, whether styled smooth or worn in natural curls.”

The ethos that unites them all? “Healthy hair with shape, and a cut that can transform easily depending on how it’s styled,” he explains. “It’s about having the option to go sleek and glamorous one day, and natural and textured the next.”

Whichever cut you choose, personalization will be the key to taking it to that next level. “A well-executed cut takes into account length, density, and natural texture, while also balancing facial features and lifestyle needs,” says Reyman. “Whether someone wants a short textured look, a structured lob, or long layers, the result should feel tailored, like a custom piece designed specifically for the client.”

Read on to discover five of the trendiest haircuts for spring 2026.

The Blunt Bob With Bangs

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let’s be real: At this point, it’s not a question of if a bob will trend, but which bob will trend. According to celebrity hairstylist and TRESemmé brand partner Hayley Heckmann, this spring, blunt bobs “cut straight across, with length kept anywhere between the shoulder and chin/jawline” will take center stage. And this cut is getting a co-star: Add “micro bangs or soft curtain bangs to keep it fresh and elevated” for “a modern take on a classic look,” she says. (Not sure which bang to go with? She recommends micro bangs for a “bold, structured look,” and curtain bangs for a softer, more elegant vibe.)

“At the salon, ask for a precise, blunt cut with minimal to no layering,” says Heckmann. If you’re going with curtain bangs, request a soft blend; for micros, have them “cut right above the brow.”

The Modern Italian Bob

Another bob option is the Modern Italian Bob, described by master colorist and L’Oréal Professionnel global creative contributor Min Kim as “a chin-length cut with subtle internal layering and a slightly rounded silhouette.”

As '90s-inspired minimalism makes a comeback (Love Story: John and Carolyn, anyone?), so, too, are hairstyles that evoke the era. "There’s a shift toward healthy, expensive-looking hair this spring,” says Kim. “The Italian Bob feels intentional and refined, especially paired with glossy brunettes or rich monochromatic color. It’s minimal but makes a statement." The style is particularly well-suited to fine to medium hair, she says, “because the blunt perimeter creates density, while the internal layering prevents it from feeling heavy.”

At the salon, make sure to ask for the soft layers so you can “maintain movement and avoid a boxy finish,” says Kim. For styling, she suggests prepping your hair with a frizz-controlling heat protectant, then “finishing with Flex Web Texture Paste for subtle bend and lasting hold. This combination keeps the shape structured, but still soft and touchable."

The Wispy Pixie

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If a bob isn’t short enough for your liking, take things up a notch — or several notches — with a pixie: Specifically, a wispy pixie with “a fairy, whimsical feel. Think longer, textured layers, not too structured or polished,” says Heckmann. This one is especially ideal for those with fine to medium hair looking to make a statement, without the hassle of a lot of upkeep.

At the salon, “ask for a short-textured pixie with more length on top” and without blunt edges; once you get home, “I recommend rough drying your hair… and adding in TRESemmé A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray once it’s dry, to add texture and volume without adding weight. It’s perfect for this wispy pixie look.”

Soft Butterfly Layers

Another style defined by soft, effortless movement that feels polished, but not fussy, “Soft Butterfly Layers is a modern take on long layers, featuring shorter, face-framing pieces that blend seamlessly into longer lengths,” says Kim. “The shape creates lift around the crown, with cascading movement through the ends, giving the illusion of fullness without losing length.”

This is a great pick for someone who loves the glamorous volume of a bouncy blowout, but a more effortless energy, she explains. It’s also "ideal for medium to thick hair types, and anyone who wants added body without a dramatic chop,” she says, and for those with “balayage or soft highlights, because the layers showcase depth and dimension."

At the salon, "Ask for long, blended layers with shorter pieces starting around the cheekbone or chin, keeping fullness through the perimeter,” says Kim. But the real magic will happen at home: “Styling is key to bringing it to life,” she explains. “I love finishing this look with the L’Oréal Professionnel AirLight Pro to create soft, airy volume.”

The Collarbone Soft Shag

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

For a look that’s a little more rock-and-roll, consider the Collarbone Soft Shag. This cut “hits right at the collarbone, with diffused layers and airy texture throughout,” says Kim. “It often includes curtain bangs that blend effortlessly into the shape.”

If you’ve got wavy or textured hair — or are just “looking to add softness and dimension without committing to a shorter cut” — add this one to your mood board. It offers loads of movement and is remarkably customizable, too. “It can be worn sleek, tousled, or wavy, and it maintains its shape beautifully,” says Kim. Ask your stylist for a collarbone-cut “with soft, blended layers and optional curtain fringe” to get the look.