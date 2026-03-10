Who among us hasn’t embarked on a major hair change after closing a proverbial chapter? It might seem cliché, but like most clichés, it exists for a reason: There’s something about cutting fringe after a breakup or embracing a bold new hair color at the start of a season that just feels right. While I’ve never ended a worldwide press tour for buzzy romantic period drama, I would imagine that, too, could inspire one to switch things up — like Margot Robbie’s extremely trendy new blunt bob, which the actor unveiled at Chanel’s fall/winter 2026 fashion show.

The “Wuthering Heights” star attended the March 9 runway presentation with neck-grazing strands and piecey bangs, cut by hairstylist Cervando Maldonado. Colorist Jacob Schwartz was behind the “brighter and cooler” tone, while Robbie’s longtime hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, created the effortless waves. Given the lengthy credits list, it would appear as though this bob is the real deal — despite the proliferation of impressive wigs and faux moments this season (see: Demi Moore’s internet-breaking outing at Gucci and Chappell Roan’s pinned-up hair at Acne Studios).

Rounding out the glam, Robbie’s go-to makeup artist, Patti Dubroff, created a natural, base-centric look with satiny skin; much like the haircut, the draped terracotta blush helped emphasize the Barbie actress’ famous bone structure. For nails, manicurist Michelle Class went short and soft with a milky-pink shade.

(+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The cut is easily the shortest hair Robbie has worn in years. (I had to go back to 2018 to find anything comparable.) It also appears to be the very first time she’s added bangs to the bob mix — a very on-trend move. As celebrity hairstylist Hayley Heckmann told TZR, adding bangs, like Robbie’s curtain style or micros, to a blunt bob is a great idea for “a modern take on a classic look.”