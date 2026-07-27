Eva Longoria might just be in her “take it all in and enjoy it” era. After decades acting and producing in Hollywood, the star seems to be embracing a (relatively) more laidback life — taking culinary tours around the world as the host of CNN’s Eva Longoria: Searching For, enjoying time with her son, and supporting causes she’s passionate about. And this easy, breezy mode deserves an equally easy, breezy haircut — like her new soft bob.

Longoria unveiled her fresh cut at the Global Gift Gala Marbella, held on July 25 in Marbella, Spain. Hitting right above the clavicle and styled with a deep side part, the long-ish bob features plenty of wispy layers, including lots of face-framing toward the front. It came courtesy of Ivan Gomez, who also created Longoria’s makeup look for the evening: radiant pink cheeks, nude lips, and a cool-toned smoky eye (with both the upper and lower lids rimmed in liner).

With its collarbone-grazing length and effortless energy, the cut is a spot-on example of one of the trendiest haircuts of the moment, the soft bob. Described by hairstylist Hayley Heckmann as “the classic bob, but softer and more effortless, with airy layers and movement,” this look encapsulates the spirit spirit of the season. “It’s such an easy cut for summer because it feels light, low-maintenance, and looks just as good air-dried as it does styled,” Heckmann told TZR.

Though Longoria has been embracing longer lengths over the last several months, her new ‘do is far from her first foray into bob territory. Indeed, it isn’t even her only bob this calendar year: Hairstylist Ken Paves gave the star a short and chic layered cut last November.