As a beauty editor, I’m well-versed in the trend cycle. It starts with “This very cool celebrity just did a new thing,” before moving on to “Oh, everyone is doing this now.” That turns into “Is this kind of overplayed?” and “Ugh, I am so tired of it,” before said trend falls off completely — or, for a rare few, reaches “classic” status. For the Big Bob Comeback, which kicked off in the early 2020s, we’re decidedly in “classic” territory. While we’re no doubt but a few years away from everyone running back to their extensions in full force, for the time being, every week brings us a fashionable celeb with a chic new lob, bob, or bixie.

But which short haircuts really stood out in 2025? I went through all of this year’s major celebrity outings and appearances — including awards shows, premieres, late-night guest spots, and IG photo dumps — to refresh my memory and spotlight the most noteworthy celebrity bobs of 2025. They include Zendaya’s soft waves that helped kick off the year, Ayo Edebiri’s chic little French bob, and Hailey Bieber’s effortless lob. Read on for the 10 celebrity bobs that made the biggest impact.

Zendaya

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was a good year for vintage bobs. Selena Gomez, a longtime fan of the look, added a subtle wave to her bobs at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Raye (another lover of throwback beauty) memorably donned short, roller-set hair at both the aforementioned Academy Awards and the 2025 Fashion Awards. But the most headline-grabbing Old Hollywood bob rested on the head of Zendaya, who wore a copper variation to the Globes — where she also happened to debut her brand-new engagement ring.

Leslie Bibb

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

I have written a lot about this bob, but there really is no way around it — Bibb’s “c*nty little bob” was one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. As with many overnight celebrities, it wasn’t actually overnight at all: Bibb is the epitome of “true to this, not new to this” when it comes to bobs, and has worn the cut since the 1990s. Still, this blunt, jaw-grazing micro version, cut by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillen, felt like exactly what The White Lotus — and 2025 — needed.

Pamela Anderson

In hindsight, it was all but inevitable that bobs would pop up everywhere at the 2025 Met Gala: Not only are they heavily trending, but the gala’s dress code, “Tailored for You,” just screamed “sharp hair for sharp tailoring.” My personal standout? Anderson’s flippy, textured blonde bob with blunt baby bangs. The style was a fun departure from her signature bombshell waves — fitting for the “happiest time of [her] life.”

Ayo Edebiri

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Edebiri swaps between super long and super short hairstyles with ease, with a few medium-length styles thrown in for good measure. On the (very) short end of that spectrum, the Chanel ambassador attended the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week show in an appropriately French bob, complete with air-dried waves and wispy blunt fringe.

Tyla

Some people really rock a short haircut, and Tyla is one of them. This year alone, the “Water” chanteuse has worn curly pixies, blonde bobs, and even a mushroom cut. One style she continually returns to is braided bobs, including this flippy iteration. It featured a braided-down front and left side, with both boho braid and straight lengths. Even by Tyla’s high standards, it was an A+ example of adapting a trend into a hair-healthy protective style.

Kerry Washington

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Throughout 2025, Washington continually proved just how versatile a standard lob can be. In the spring, she wore a sleek hydro bob for Ebony; over the summer, she added a little flip for a good cause; and by fall, she served up sleek and straight, touseled beachy waves, and Old Hollywood in less than two months. In doing so, she demonstrated how even small styling updates can make a major impact.

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh’s long black hair might be one of her trademarks, but while promoting Wicked: For Good, the acclaimed actress took the opportunity to really switch things up. Along with a feathery blonde pixie — worn with a diaphonous, highlighter yellow ball gown in New York City — Yeoh joined in on bobmania. She donned a softly waved sandy blonde variation to the film’s Singapore premiere.

Lily Collins

The micro bob trend might have reached its zenith with Collins’ press tour for season 5 of Emily in Paris. The actress, a perennial bob wearer, hit the circuit in a razor-sharp, A-line bob with shades of Vidal Sassoon, cut by stylist Gregory Russell. It was the perfect accessory for the myriad structural pieces she wore on various red carpets. (And for meeting another famous bob wearer, Victoria Beckham.)

Kim Kardashian In All’s Fair

Is All’s Fair a good television show? No. Will I be watching season 2? Absolutely. The campy Hulu soap opera is filled with outlandish plot lines, “Wait, that’s [insert big name here]” cameos, and over-the-top beauty and style choices. And bobs were among the show’s most crucial supporting actors: Specifically, Sarah Paulson’s super blunt lob as the show’s villain, Carrington Lane, and the flippy, Kris Jenner-coded slick-back worn by Kardashian as high-powered divorce lawyer Allura Grant.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber’s fresh, flippy ‘90s lob was proverbial front page news in the celebrity beauty world. So much so, it’d be all but impossible to say something new about it now. But it does bear repeating: As with just about everything Bieber wears or touches, you can expect this cut to inspire countless imitators in 2026.