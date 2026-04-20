As someone who keeps up with celebrity beauty for a living, when stars debut bold new short haircuts, my default reaction is skepticism. Convincingly pinning up long lengths is easier than you’d think, and wigs are far more rampant (and, when installed by master hairstylists, undetectable) than you’d think. Which is why when I first saw snaps of Jessica Chastain with a chin-length bob at the Breakthrough Prize in Los Angeles, I was suspicious. The award-winning actor is almost as famous for her long, bouncy red blowout as she is for her intense on-screen performances. But as it turns out, this one is very much for real — and there are the posts to prove it.

In a video shared to Instagram, celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora documented himself taking shears to Chastain’s famous flaming locks, giving the Zero Dark Thirty star a blunt-cut bob that hits just at the jawbone. In another reel, Chastain transforms, via some snappy editing, from long, wet hair and a plush white robe to her final awards-show form: In full glam, including makeup by artist Kate Lee, with her brand new bouncy bob.

While Chastain has worn short hair before — perhaps most notably between 2018 and 2020 — the star has preferred longer lengths for the last several years.

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Chastain isn’t the only A-lister to go short for real this year: In March, Margot Robbie unveiled her own blunt-cut French bob during Paris Fashion Week. Considering how low-maintenance and trendy they are, I’m going to go out on a limb and predict several more bobs and lobs will make their red-carpet debuts as we head into the summer.