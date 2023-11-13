Like clockwork, the beginning of November is a busy time in Los Angeles. On the heels of the LACMA Art + Film Gala held on Nov. 4, celebrities and industry tastemakers gathered together again on Saturday night for the annual Baby2Baby Gala, an event that raises funds for children living in poverty. The A-list affair, which took place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, drew in a slew of fashion It girls (think Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, just to name a few), who helped bring in over $12 million for the cause.

Before celebrities took part in an incredible silent auction (an all-expenses paid Paris Fashion Week trip with Chanel was on the table), munched on delicious cuisine served up by Gwyneth Paltrow at the Goop Kitchen station, and enjoyed a performance from Snoop Dogg, they walked the red — err, green — carpet in lavish wintery looks. For starters, Bieber donned a strapless little black dress from Saint Laurent, which she spiced up with chunky gold jewelry. Quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie Grainge was also spotted at the Saturday evening event, wearing a glamorous LBD as well. Her number hailed from Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection and featured a modest metallic top and a contrasting sheer skirt. Then, there was Harvey, who made an entrance in a stone gray gown, which blended into an ombré hot pink moment at the end of her extravagant train.

Ahead, check out the best celebrity looks from the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala, and be sure to take styling cues for upcoming holiday festivities.

Hailey Bieber

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

For the Saturday evening event, the Rhode founder went for her go-to red carpet formula: a Saint Laurent LBD, gold jewels, and a “latte” makeup beauty moment.

Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

At first glance, you might miss that underneath Kardashian’s semi-sheer lace gown, which is from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, is actually a nude bodysuit, not a neutral maxi.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

Richie Grainge arrived at the Saturday evening affair in a Pre-Fall 2018 Chanel dress, which she accessorized with David Yurman jewels.

Lori Harvey

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

Harvey simultaneously tapped into the sheer and exposed underwear trends via her strapless ombré gown.

Salma Hayek Pinault

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

The evening’s honoree, Hayek Pinault, went full glam in a sequin emerald green number.

Olivia Wilde

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Don’t Worry Darling director, who spoke at the occasion, chose a fresh-off-the-runway Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 polka dot dress.

Zoe Saldaña

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

Saldaña posed for photographers in a chic black-and-white floral mini dress.

Rachel Zoe

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion expert arrived at the gala in a bedazzled yellow maxi from Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2020 runway.

Kirsten Dunst

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Power of the Dog actor walked the green carpet in a floral maxi dress from Dries Van Noten, along with a handful of multicolor jewels from Irene Neuwirth.

Elsa Hosk

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Hosk got into the holiday spirit with a body-hugging Alaïa ruby red gown, cheetah-print mules from Saint Laurent, and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Jessica Alba

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

The Fantastic Four actor went with a metallic gold maxi from Tamara Ralph’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection and matching accessories.

Nicole Richie

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

Richie joined her little sister at the soirée in a velvet Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2023 gown and House of Harlow gems.

Alessandra Ambrosio

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The model leaned into the balletcore trend with a baby pink Monique Lhuillier Spring/Summer 2024 ballgown and various bow-embellished extras, like the blinged-out Judith Leiber clutch.

Zooey Deschanel

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The New Girl star opted for a chic LBD and preppy Mary Janes, which took notes from her character Jess Day’s penchant for twee-inspired pieces.