Think back to the early 2010s when Zooey Deschanel’s signature look popularized A-line dresses, Mary Janes, and patterned tights. Known as “twee” style, this quaint fashion trend has made a recent reappearance thanks to TikTok and everyone’s Sunday night obsession, Euphoria. And if you’re looking for an easy — and surprisingly chic — way to incorporate the style into your closet, these bow hair accessories are set to become your latest must-have.

With over 78 million views of #twee on the app, TikTok trendsetters are resurrecting twee style and its vintage-inspired, soft, feminine aesthetic. Meanwhile, on Euphoria, underrated style icon Lexi Howard (played by Maude Apatow) has been rocking plenty of satin ribbons and sweet sweaters as of late, awakening a nostalgia for Wes Anderson movies and New Girl reruns.

While you could go thrift shopping to pull together a full-on twee-inspired outfit (think: puff-sleeve blouses and dresses you can spin in), the bow hair accessories I’ve been seeing all over my screens can be incorporated into looks you already own for a subtly twee statement. Of course, you could also pair them with the signature twee hairstyle of long, thick uneven bangs — although a trip to the salon is totally optional!

Whether you prefer clips, headbands, barrettes, or ponytails, there are bow hair accessories curated here to suit your preferences. And with chic details like unexpected materials and hardware, they’re totally updated for 2022.

Scroll on to see and shop nine bow hair accessories you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

A Big Gold Bow LELET NY Glossy Gold Bow Barrette $168 View product Top off any hairstyle with this 14k gold-plated bow barrette for a more modern version of twee style. Just clip it underneath a messy bun or at the end of a fishtail braid for a look that’s simple yet still chic enough for a night out or dinner date.

A Sweet Floral Barrette Loeffler Randall Sadie Bow Barrette in White Multi Floral $45 View product For the first picnic of the season or springtime stroll, toss this floral bow barrette in your hair for a hint of whimsy. It’s not over the top, but definitely big and colorful enough for others to notice just how darn cute it is.

A Storybook-Worthy Bow Lizzie Fortunato Good Hair Day Bow in Pale Blue $95 View product With its classic blue and white gingham silk fabric, this bow is giving Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz vibes without been costume-y. Clip it in on the side of down tresses or at the bottom of a pair of ponytails for a fun, youthful look.

A Handmade Headband Gigi Burris Beverly Headband in Natural $250 View product The placement of the bow on this handmade woven raffia headband will add a kitschy element to any outfit. Toss it on with your favorite spring dress for a look that’s made for sunshine.

A Velvet Bow Headband Gigi Burris Cora Band in Black $195 View product Thanks to its black hue, this velvet one-size-fits-most headband is a goes-with-anything wardrobe staple. The off-center bow gives it a playful look, while the discrete size keeps it chic and sophisticated.

A Lavender Scrunchie Buespark Bow Scrunchie - Lavender $8 View product For those who were on the cheer squad in high school, this bow scrunchie will bring back some major nostalgia. Made from ultra-soft fabric, it’ll easily glide through tresses for a high pony, low pony, or messy bun without pulling or snagging.

A Chic Black Hair Tie Erdem Black Crystal Bow Hair Tie $135 View product For Gossip Girl vibes, look to this luxe bow hair tie. With faux pearl and crystal accents and long black ribbons, this is twee style all grown up. I love it paired with an oxford shirt and mini skirt for a private-school-inspired look.

A Crystal Clip Simone Rocha Large Bow Hair Clip in Jet $265 View product Not a fan of ribbons? This hair comb provides the illusion. Made from gorgeous glass beads, it will give the whimsical look of a bow without the flimsy material.

A Studded Bow Amy Page DeBlasio Black Leather Studded Bow $48 View product To add some edge to your twee, see this leather bow decorated with black skull and green star gems. Wear to the side of your hair or place at the top of a ponytail to make a serious statement.

