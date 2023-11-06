The Met Gala, which occurs on the first Monday in May, is fittingly dubbed the Super Bowl of fashion. However, there’s another equally glamorous evening on the calendar that should be on your radar, too: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art + Film Gala. Every year, on the first Saturday in November, the Hollywood set flocks to the soirée to raise money for the institution's educational programming, exhibitions, and acquisitions. And on Nov. 4, the LACMA’s 2023 affair drew in every A-list celebrity, many of whom donned stunning designs from Gucci, the event’s presenting sponsor. While they may not have been as wacky and over the top as the looks known to grace the coveted Met steps, the fashion moments from the gala over the weekend certainly deserve your full attention.

On Saturday night, Sabato De Sarno, Gucci’s newly appointed creative director, unveiled his first eveningwear collection for the fashion house, named “Ancora Notte.” At the event, models like Nyajuok Gatdet, Abbey Lee, Mariacarla Boscono, and Vittoria Ceretti debuted the creations. Elsewhere, Hollywood’s top celebrities strolled into the gala wearing lavish looks from the luxury label. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, wore a semi-sheer gold Gucci dress, while Kirsten Dunst made a rare appearance in an eye-catching little white dress. There were, however, a few celebrities who broke free from the Gucci mold. Kim Kardashian, for one, posed for photographers in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired pink gown from Balenciaga (more deets on it below!).

Ahead, check out the best celebrity looks from the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

Lopez’s metallic gold Gucci number featured a sultry thigh-high slit, which showed off her Andrea Wazen platform pumps. Affleck, of course, looked sharp in a classic tuxedo.

Kim Kardashian

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

The Skims founder channeled Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” gown from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in a strapless pink gown from Balenciaga’s Fall 2023 Couture collection.

Eva Longoria

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

Longoria looked angelic in a flowy cream number from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2023 Couture presentation.

Lupita Nyong’o

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

Nyong’o tapped into the sheer trend via a red Gucci dress.

Julia Garner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

The Inventing Anna actor’s dazzling Gucci top showed off a subtle side-boob moment.

Salma Hayek

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

Hayek’s rose gold maxi photographed beautifully thanks to its reflective ombré effect, which blended into a crystal-embellished hem.

Jessica Chastain

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

The Gucci brand ambassador arrived at the gala in a metallic halterneck dress from the Italian label. She accessorized with statement silver earrings and a matching bag courtesy of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Billie Eilish

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment

The “What Was I Made For” singer sported her signature oversized silhouette, wearing a matching monogram Gucci set and Horsebit 1955 Mini Shoulder Bag.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Turner-Smith added a hefty of dose of glamour to her seemingly simple look with a bedazzled Gucci crop top and high-shine metallic bag.

Kirsten Dunst

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

The Power of the Dog actor’s little white Gucci dress exuded major ‘60s mod vibes.