If you managed to snag a dinner reservation at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, first of all, congratulations because they’re not easy to come by these days. Second, prepare yourself for a celebrity (or two, or three) sitting at the table across from you — for one, Taylor Swift and her A-list girl gang (think Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz) can’t get enough of the eatery lately. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are also fans of the celebrity hotspot, and its popularity seems to be growing by the minute. Just last evening, for instance, Kravitz and Bieber were seen at the restaurant yet again, wearing luxe night out looks to grab a bite to eat, solidifying the WeHo location as the go-to destination amongst the Hollywood set.

Bieber, for starters, opted for a coordinating brown look. On top, the Rhode founder went with a chunky chocolate-colored sweater, which she layered underneath an oversized leather jacket from Saint Laurent — a fitting choice, given that she’s a brand ambassador for the French fashion house. As for her bottoms, the model sported a leg-baring miniskirt. From there, Bieber broke up the all-brown look with chunky white socks, black loafers from BY FAR, and a matching handbag.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Kravitz followed closely behind Bieber, sporting an equally luxe ensemble. The Batman actor tried to keep a low profile for the Wednesday night outing, using her Saint Laurent-embossed folder (she’s also a brand ambassador!) to block the flashing cameras from capturing her off-duty look. Then, similar to Bieber, Kravitz wore a heavily layered look, which included an oversized black peacoat and platform ankle boots, both from The Row as well as wide-leg jeans — the same cold weather-friendly separates she wore the night before, while out and about with Daisy Jones & The Six actor Riley Keough.

For her accessories, Kravitz chose a large olive green tote bag from Saint Laurent and silver jewelry. However, her headline-making seven-carat diamond engagement ring appeared to be missing from the lineup.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Whether or not you have reservations at Sushi Park, take this as a sign to hit up your best friend for an evening out on the town — perhaps tomorrow night? Consider recreating Kravitz and Bieber’s low-key neutral looks with products ahead.