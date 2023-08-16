PSA to the New Girl fans out there: Zooey Deschanel is getting married to boyfriend Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers. The couple posted the happy news on Instagram on Aug. 13. In the photo, the two smiled for the camera, with Deschanel’s unique engagement ring shining front and center. Her rock, which is from Maison Van Cleef & Arpels’ Folie des Pres collection, takes a page right out of her New Girl character Jess’ love for unconventional fashion. (On the show, Jess often wore bold prints and colors, and was never afraid to go full twee — IYKYK).

Some of the stunning features to note? The sparkler is set in white gold and it features three floral stone arrangements, with a central flower composed of round diamonds while purple and pink sapphires make up the petals. According to Grant Mobley, Natural Diamonds Council’s diamond expert, the piece retails for $41,700 and it’s one of the more unique designs he’s seen on a Hollywood star. “This three-stone ring goes against traditional celebrity engagement ring conventionalities because it isn’t grounded by a center stone,” he tells TZR. “The unconventional floral design and asymmetry combined with the three-stone arrangement makes it timeless, yet still able to be personalized, which for a ring you plan to wear forever and pass down is a great quality.”

Deschanel seemed to love the wildflower-inspired bauble as she looked absolutely thrilled in the photo. And given the setting of the proposal, which felt very scenic — Scott popped the question in Scotland — the whole moment was perfection. For those who aren’t familiar with the couple’s dating history, you’ll swoon at their meet-cute: the two initially met in 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Since then, Deschanel often shares adorable behind-the-scenes photos of her life with Scott on social media, which now, of course, includes their engagement.

If you love Deschanel’s nontraditional engagement ring as much as we do, shop her exact piece ahead plus other floral motif designs, below.