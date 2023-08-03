Ever since she stepped down from her royal duties in January 2020, Meghan Markle’s public appearances are few and far between. As a result of this, her fans can’t keep up with her style as much, save for seeing the occasional blurry paparazzi shots of her in a date-night look or dressed up for a basketball game. If you’ve been patiently waiting for a new #OOTD from Markle, your wish was granted this week as she made a video appearance to discuss her latest humanitarian project. In the clip posted by Vogue, Markle wore a timeless beige outfit while announcing the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, which highlights young individuals working to reshape the future of technology.

Her latest monochromatic ensemble seemingly draws inspiration from TikTok’s viral “latte” makeup trend. The aesthetic, like the drink its named after, involves warm browns and velvety textures — think caramel tones, creamy skin, and nude lips. As for how Markle translated this into her outfit, you can see it through her camel sleeveless turtleneck from Bleusalt and matching flared pants. The neutral pieces fit right in with her penchant for simple, elevated basics. Markle accessorized the latte-inspired ‘fit with gold hoops and bangles, while Prince Harry went down a more summery route with a classic white button-down and khaki pants.

As for Markle’s own makeup look, of course it, too, embodied elements of the latte trend as well. She wore a warm caramel eyeshadow, glossed rosy lips, and perfectly tousled waves in her signature deep side-part (this look is definitely our beauty inspiration for the rest of summer and well into fall). For those who want to see more of Markle and Prince Harry this summer, here’s some good news: the power couple will host the Invictus Games in Germany next month. Last year, the star wore 14 refined looks over the course of the seven-day long multi-sport event, so it’s likely that she will maintain the same lineup this year.

While you wait for these moments to arrive, channel Markle’s latest beige look with the pieces ahead.