It’s a major misconception that short hair limits styling opportunities. If anything, a bob, lob, or even a pixie cut can tease out creative styles you wouldn’t consider on long hair — just look at the incredible bobs seen at this year’s Emmys. The most striking looks of the evening almost all involved a shoulder-skimming cut, but that’s where the similarities end. Every star’s hair was representative of their own personal style, be it channeling Old Hollywood glamour or fall’s freshest highlights trends. The 2022 Emmys bob hairstyles are especially memorable, pushing the creative boundaries of what a chic, short haircut can do. The September 12 award show is already being called one of the better ceremonies in recent history — and it’s at least in part thanks to celebrities bringing their A-list aesthetics.

The celebrities wearing red carpet bobs ranged from established legends to beloved up-and-comers, but everyone put their distinct stamp on the look. Issa Rae’s red-toned silk press bob is as precise, clean, and polished as it gets, while Maude Apatow opted for ‘20s-style waves set in a deep side part. Lengths were delightfully varied, too — while some just barely cleared the shoulders (the true definition of a bob), others walked the fine, stylish line between bobs and pixie cuts. In just one night, the world got more than a dozen celebrity-approved short hair ideas. Below, the best of the best.

Elle Fanning

Considering Elle Fanning’s big nomination of the night was for her portrayal of an 18th-century royal, it’s only fitting that she’d gravitate toward a vintage hairstyle — albeit one from a few hundred years later. Her curled under and pinned-back bob updo, styled by Jenda Alcorn, is both elegant and unexpected on the young star.

Ayo Edebiri

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri’s voluminous, wavy bob might just be the all-time gold standard of romantic hairstyles — it’s that perfect. Styled by Marcia Hamilton, the gentle side part and cascading shape — not to mention the fresh, blunt cut at the ends — needs to be part of everyone’s playbook.

Rosario Dawson

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

At this point, there’s not a hairstyle on earth Rosario Dawson hasn’t knocked out of the park — so it’s really saying something that her slicked, sleek, ultra-short Emmys bob is one of her greatest ever. Hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein shared she used Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian Glossy Hair Oil to style the polished, brushed-back look.

Issa Rae

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Issa Rae’s warm brunette Cleopatra bob is fit for Hollywood royalty. Blunt-cut and razor-sharp for fresh, clean ends that just kiss her shoulders, the Felicia Leatherwood-styled bob (she used Matrix products for all-day hold and a silky finish) is a forever classic.

Selma Blair

The incomparable Selma Blair earned thunderous applause on the Emmys stage for excellent reason. The actor and advocate for ability and access always uses her platform for good — and always manages to look stunning in the process. While presenting one of the evening’s biggest awards, her chin-length bob’s deep side-part and icy blonde tone, styled by Jenny Cho, absolutely glowed under the spotlights.

HoYeon Jung

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to HoYeon Jung to shine in a hairstyle that’s at one classic and never-before-seen. To match her Louis Vuitton gown, hairstylist Jenny Cho (who was clearly very busy that evening) set in soft curls and bang volume with Augustinus Bader hair products before affixing a confetti-style sequin hairpiece to her part.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow is an avowed fan of retro Hollywood glamour, and it’s easy to see why — it looks incredible on her. Hairstylist Peter Lux set Apatow’s hair into a deep, shiny side-part before gently curling the ends under and shaping classic s-waves down the lengths.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s bouncy bob blowout serve as proof that neither the money piece nor curtain bangs are going anywhere anytime soon. As Rodriguez and hairstylist Tym Wallace so aptly demonstrate at an Emmys after-party, the warmer, contrasting tones around her face and cheekbone-accentuating bangs are such an elegant combination.

Alexandra Daddario

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario kept things relatively simple on the Emmys red carpet, but didn’t skimp on the sophistication. Daddario’s lob, which just barely clears her shoulder thanks to a gentle flip-out by hairstylist Marty Harper using DesignMe products, is as sleek as it gets.