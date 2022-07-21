Gigi Hadid obviously has an endless list of accomplishments tied to her famous name, but her greatest feat of all might be her truly otherwordly ability to keep her fashion and beauty choices fresh. Think about it — Hadid’s a full decade into her global supermodel career and must have taken a hundred thousand photographs (minimum!) over the years. Regardless of if it’s part of a high-dollar cover shoot, a red carpet look, or an impromptu encounter with the paparazzi, have you ever seen Hadid look anything less than exciting? Gigi Hadid’s middle-part bun at the British Vogue x Self Portrait’s Summer Party in London is gorgeous in and of itself, but the seemingly straightforward style is actually a prime example of what makes Hadid’s personal style so compelling.

Since she first burst onto the scene as a beachy, fresh-faced teenager from Malibu, fans have seen Hadid don topknots and ballerina buns plenty of times. But by updating the look with of-the-moment parts, trendy neck-grazing tendrils, and her standout new bleached hair color, she corrals the would-be-simple bun into an entirely new aesthetic. Of course, her neon lime-green body-con dress and itty-bitty purse help, too. For the buzzy summer gathering, Hadid’s updo was created by legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight, who shared on Instagram that his inspiration was a classic undone ‘90s bun, but with a modern twist.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Hadid was spotted with her bright platinum hair months after first dyeing it, fans were somewhat surprised — of course, the color looks incredible on the model but aside from a dalliance with warm copper, Hadid typically sticks with her signature honey blonde. Now, though, after getting the full scope of how versatile her bleached hair can be, the color feels born-with-it-natural. Her root shadow helps, too, anchoring the cool-toned platinum with just a hint of deeper color.

Hadid’s makeup is equally striking, applied by Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury (niece of Charlotte Tilbury) who used a troupe of top-rated products from her aunt’s line for maximum illumination and glow. It’s no surprise Schwarzkopf-Tilbury used the fairy emoji when posting about Hadid’s look — between the green, the bun, and the ethereal makeup, the supermodel is straight out of Pixie Hollow.

The truly generational supermodels are more than just A-list ambassadors for designer brands — they have an always-evolving vision of their own and they aren’t afraid to express it through their own ensemble and beauty choices. Even if it’s a hairstyle she’s been partial to in the past, there’s always a way for Gigi Hadid to freshen it up with some personal style signatures.