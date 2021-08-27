This Stunning Long Hair Trend For Fall Couldn't Be Easier To Style

There will always be pros and cons to every hair length — be it be short, medium, or long. When it comes to long hair, you know the drill: it takes a bit more (OK, fine, a lot more) time to blow-dry — with a pool of unwanted sweat a factor of the process. But, the upside here is there are tons of hairstyles that you can play around with, and plenty of them are extremely low-maintenance. So, if you’re on a mission this upcoming season to get out of that messy bun hair rut, you’ve come to the right place. According to experts, the fall 2021 trends for Rapunzel-like strands run the gamut from cool bun knots to ‘70s-inspired shags.

For starters, Christine Symonds, a celebrity hairstylist whose clientele includes the likes of Kaley Cuoco and Jenna Dewan, feels that more and more people are holding onto their length for fall and winter, while also playing with extreme layers and movement. “A modern mullet is something I keep getting requests for and playing up really short layers with long overall lengths,” the expert tells TZR. Symonds also notes that fringe is making a comeback more than ever before. “Everything from curtain bangs to a strong straight across [the] look,” she says about the trending style.

To add to that, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, a celebrity hairstylist whose client roster includes Kerry Washington and Yara Shahidi, says when it comes to long locks, people are going for popular edgy, bohemian, and bold looks. “Going into the fall we will see a lot more creative ways to top off the look with loc buns with the sides short and designs on the scalp, and twisting them up and some left free,” she tells TZR. “It’s great because if you don’t have locs, you can get some faux ones easily.”

Long hair folks, get excited: Ahead, find seven hairstyles to test out this fall. Think of it as a different look for every day of the week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bangs

Bangs will still have a huge moment throughout the fall, according to Cynthia Alvarez, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Shakira and Skai Jackson. “Long hair can drag a face down and be unflattering but when you add layers and/or a flirty fringe it gives your hair a perk up,” she explains. “Blow-dry with a round brush and you’ll have flirty movement in the crisp fall air.”

Bun Knot

Sturdivant-Drew loves a full bun knot on long hair, especially with a bit of texture mixed in. To achieve this look, the hairstylist will start off using a leave-in conditioner and then go in with a detangling brush to help reduce the level of frizz while keeping some curls. “Then, brush the hair up into the center while letting some hair fall naturally in the front and back,” she explains. Lastly, she’ll secure the look with hairpins.

The Long Shag

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the shag is sticking around for fall, as more and more of the Hollywood set (see: Billie Eilish, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift) have been joining in on the ‘70s style. Ryan Richman, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Madelaine Petsch and Olivia Rodrigo explains that, “the shag can add soft volume and texture to your style while always looking cool and edgy.” To achieve the nostalgic style, he recommends using a curling iron or flat iron to add wave to blow-dried hair. “Use alternating directions and even different size barrels for some variation throughout your style,” he explains. “Finish with MONAT STUDIO ONE Dry Texturizing Spray for extra volume and airy texture.”

Embrace Your Texture

Owen Gould, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Hunter Schafer and Barbara Palvin, is seeing a lot of natural texture this year. “Women with long hair have always had the advantage of being able to twist their long hair up into a bun, leaving it for a few hours or even overnight and then having this great wave once they take it down,” he explains. “A good dry shampoo like R&Co’s Death Valley can really help enhance this look.” Easy and effortless for fall!

Voluminous Curls

“Voluminous curly hair is always on-trend, but especially so in the fall,” Alvarez notes. In fact, she says that less humidity equals flourishing curls. And when it comes to keeping frizz at bay, the hairstylist says it’s key to choose the right products. “I like to use Sky Organics Curl Care Wash Day Shampoo and Detangling Conditioner to cleanse hair without stripping it,” she explains. “I then follow with Sky Organics Curl Care Bouncy Curl Cream because it’s light enough that it won’t weigh the curls down but effective enough so the curls have definition and bounce that lasts.”

Bouncy Blowout

Christine Symonds

According to Symonds, blowouts with beautiful bouncy ends are all the rage for fall. “The straight end look with a beach wave is on its way out,” the expert explains. “People are opting for a more polished bouncy look to highlight healthy hair.” To get the sought-after finish, the hairstylist recommends using a large round brush and blowdryer to blow out your strands while making sure to focus on your ends to seal the cuticle. Then, finish off by setting sections of the hair with clips and let them cool.

Front Up

Takisha Sturdivant-Drew

If you’re on the hunt for something simple for your hair this fall, this one is for you. Sturdivant-Drew achieved the colorful natural texture look above by first starting off with TSD Hair Flower Extract Conditioner, and then let her hair air-dry. “While the hair was wet I took my Tangle Tweezer The Ultimate Detangle Naturally Curly Brush, and went through the hair to detangle it,” she says. “I parted the hair down the middle and took two sections of the hair on the left and right and pinned it back.”

Now that you’re up-to-date with the latest trends, ring in the new season with a fresh new look.