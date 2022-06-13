Charlize Theron built her well-respected career on her ability to completely transform into any character — but those same skills that help her believably morph into an entirely different person mean she’s uniquely suited for pulling off all sorts of aesthetics on the red carpet. To mark the release of her new film, Jurassic World: Dominion, Theron shocked (then delighted) fans by unveiling an inky, choppy new haircut that’s more than a major departure from the traditionally glamorous looks she usually favors. Charlize Theron’s mullet proves she’s not afraid to experiment — and that she can truly pull any hairstyle and trendy hair colors off like a seasoned pro. And in a way, she kind of is.

Theron’s edgy, lively new look made its debut at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Jurassic World Dominion Block Party, a philanthropic celebration to support financial, health, education, and quality of life equity in southern Africa — Theron’s from Johannesburg and formed the nonprofit back in 2007. Held on the Universal Studios lot, the event culminated with a screening of Theron’s new dinosaur-filled movie. There, the world got its first glimpse of her transformative mullet, seemingly the work of Adir Abergel. As one of Theron’s most trusted stylists (and Hollywood’s in general — he works closely with Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Garner) both on and off-set, it makes sense that he’d be the one to shake up her entire aesthetic.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The rocker-chic look is a classic mullet, featuring short, choppy layers (business) in the front) with flowing, longer locks right (party) in the back. Theron’s take on the mullet also features some wispy, artfully rumpled bangs skimming her newly darkened brows. Her bold look makes an even more extreme impact when you compare the exciting new haircut with Theron’s hair at her most recent appearance. Just a few weeks ago, she was sporting her usual icy-platinum color with a breezy micro-bob on the BAFTA red carpet.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Theron’s always been a fan of short, sophisticated haircuts — especially a delicate pixie — but this deep raven color is uncharted (yet very refreshing) waters for the actor. With an entire list of high-profile projects coming up, who knows where Theron plans to take her look next? Fingers crossed for yet another bold shakeup.