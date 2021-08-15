This $13 Styling Cream Is A Fall Must-Have For Curly Hair

Having curly hair is a blessing, but gloriously shiny and bouncy curls certainly don’t come easy. Textured hair requires a great deal of maintenance, care, and of course, the right products in order to look their very best. Finding your ideal routine can really only be achieved through trial and error, a process that can be not only frustrating but extremely costly. Between curl creams, shampoos, de-tanglers, and hair masks, it can be overwhelming for both your psyche and your wallet.

While luxury hair care products can be a worthy investment (or just a nice ‘treat yourself’ moment), there’s no need to drain your savings in the name of healthy and beautiful curls. There is no shortage of affordable curly hair care products out there, many of which you can find at nationwide retailers or your local drugstore. Here, take a look through the best budget-friendly curly hair treatments to nourish, style, and treat your textured hair. You’ll see tried-and-true brands like Shea Moisture and Aussie, celebrity stylist brands like Kristin Ess, and an exciting, just-dropped collection in which each piece will cost you less than $10 (plus, you can find it at Walmart).

This curl cream is already super affordable, but because a little bit of product goes such a long way, you get even more bang for your buck. Formulated for wavy or curly hair, it helps to tame unruly flyaways, boost shine, and keep curls looking bouncy.

Define your curls and keep them in place all day with this pineapple-scented curl jelly. Plus, it’s boosted with good-for-hair vitamins A, B1, B6, and C.

This co-wash from celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess’ hair care line allows you to cleanse your curls without stripping them of their natural oils. After dividing your hair into sections, apply to the roots, massage into the scalp, and then rinse. This nourishing cream restores moisture for anyone with coarse, curly, kinky, frizzy, and/or natural textured hair.

This mousse really does do it all. The honey-infused formula offers conditioning, texture-definition, supreme styling, and everyday refreshing — plus, it comes with an extra-sweet scent.

Made with baobab oil and coconut oil, this leave-in conditioner works wonders for all textures and is great for protective hairstyles.

Using nourishing ingredients like avocado and nettles, this pre-shampoo treatment helps make hair shinier and more manageable after washing.

This newly launched hair care line from P&G offers a range of high-quality products for different needs across the 3A-4C hair journey — at only $7 each. Not only does the collection feature a slew of curl-friendly products (from leave-in conditioners to de-tanglers), the packaging itself is also designed to inform and empower shoppers when it comes to porosity and curl patterns.

ULTA Beauty shoppers rave about this gentle shampoo, which boasts a 97% natural formula. Ingredients like vitamin-rich sea kelp extract and avocado oil help define, soften, and nourish curls.

Get your curls in order with this hydrating custard that not only soothes frizz but helps detangle. Expect a moisture boost from the honey, which acts as a humectant to help lock in hydration.

It’s called the 3-minute miracle for a reason. This quick and easy deep conditioner is infused with coconut and Australian jojoba oil for the ultimate nourishing treatment. At just $5, it doesn’t get much better than that.