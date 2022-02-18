As evidenced by Emily Ratajkowski and Anne Hathaway, bangs are by far the one hair trend you need to try this spring. “Bangs play a major role in someone's overall look both in the way they help shape a face and the way they can enhance thickness,” says hairstylist and trichologist Shab Reslan. “Depending on how they are cut, bangs can help narrow, widen or elongate a face shape. A narrow cut bang with framing pieces can make a wider face shape appear more lean and enhance the cheekbones.”

And not only are they a cool update for any hairstyle but they come in a variety of styles. You can chop bangs to frame the eyes or sweep them to one side to enhance your cheekbones. You can wear bangs with long hair or in a bob. Then there's the way you part them — center, side, or half-pinned. And if you thought it ended there, you’d be sorely mistaken, as bangs can work for a variety of hair textures with the ends finished in a blunt, curved, or curly style.

With the endless options and styling techniques, it’s helpful to understand what style of bangs would work best for your hair texture, curl pattern, length, and hairstyle. For that reason, TZR enlisted the help from celebrity hair stylists who are known for their innovative cuts. Read on for the top 10 bangs styles for spring 2022.

Blunt Bangs

Blunt bangs are traditionally cut straight across your forehead and skim your eyebrows with very little texture (a flat iron will be your best friend). Celebrity hairstylist Michelle Cleveland doesn’t recommend blunt bangs for “fine or thinning hair as it will lose its effect due to lack of density in the hair,” but you can play up your volume with a texturizing spray like Zig Zag to keep bangs looking full and polished.

Side Swoop Bangs

If you’re partial to French tips, hair clips, and hair flips of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, side swept bangs is probably the last major Y2K trend you have to tackle. Seen as a layered bang that cascades down one side of your face, side bangs have soft ends that keep the hair from looking too clumpy. “A side swept bang can create an alluring look while also narrowing the face if your hair does not easily fall down the front for a straight cut bang,” Reslan tells TZR. Not to mention, they are “low-maintenance and great for those who want to have bangs without the full commitment of styling,” says Tippi Shorter, L'Oréal Professionnel colorist and Mizani global director.

Wispy Bangs

If you have fine hair and crave some drama, try wispy bangs. “These airy bangs will present the illusion of height and volume for your hair cut,” celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Korab tells TZR. Plus they are the perfect undone bang trend. Because the hair sits on the face and can soak up the oil from your skin, Min Kim, colorist and L'Oréal Professionnel global ambassador recommends dry shampoo, or a texturizing spray like Next Day Hair. “Whether to add more movement and texture or soak up the natural oils from skin and from skin care products, use liberally and always dry or style bangs first to create your finished look,” the pro shares.

Baby Bangs

Falling between the hairline and brows, baby bangs continue to be popular year after year. As they work well with curly, straight, or wavy hair, it’s no wonder they are a favorite. P.S if you have a rounder face, this is a great bang for you as it opens up and elongates the face.

Curtain Bangs

Yes, curtain bangs continue to top the charts of hair trends. “The low-maintenance style is split right down the middle and swept to each side, resembling an open curtain,” Korab shares. The key here is to cut a variety of lengths in a gradual slope downward so it blends better into your hair. The style looks great on round, rectangle, and square faces, and Kim recommends cutting them a little longer if you have tight curls to give yourself flexibility in how you want to wear the style — straight, crimped, or natural. Cleveland recommends a large barrel brush when styling to give the bangs some direction and volume off the forehead.

Braided Bangs

Braided bangs are a great playful addition to protective styles. However, because the braids are laying on the forehead, it can get greasy if you have oily skin or if it’s hot and humid. To combat, Sonya Dove, Ulta Beauty pro team member recommends texturizing sprays or volumizer to help control the oil.

Half Moon Bangs

Also referred to as curved or arched bangs, half moon bangs are face framing and cut in an arched shape with the center pieces skimming your eyebrows. Kim recommends adding a bend with a round brush and then blowing out the bangs from side with a dryer to side to create natural movement.

Bottleneck Bangs

Similar to curtain bangs, although less pronounced, bottleneck bangs have longer, piece-y layers on both sides of the face, and you can sport this style with thick or thin hair. Pro tip: the longer your layers are, the more styling options you’ll have.

Curly Bangs

No matter your curl pattern, you’ll want your bangs to be cut a little longer across the forehead to account for any shrinkage once dried. It’s important to have hydrating products to keep the bangs smooth and in place throughout the day. Jennifer Matos, hair stylist at Rita Hazan recommends Rita Hazan Curl Crème mixed with a gel. “It’s all about the perfect cocktail with curly hair,” she says. “The curl crème will add moisture and shine, whereas the gel will add hold to the style in place and prevent any frizz.”

Micro Bangs

Not to be confused with baby bangs, micro bangs are as short of bangs as you can get. Your stylist will snip one to two inches from the top of your forehead for the shortest length, and leave the ends choppy for added texture. The trend is equal parts retro and modern and can be even more statement-making with long hair.