There's no better feeling than one associated with freshly dyed, freshly chopped hair, and Emma Roberts got to revel in that very feeling less than a month after giving birth to her baby boy, Rhodes Robert Hedlund (and just days before turning 30). Talk about new beginnings. Her latest look was created at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, where Roberts is a regular client (the salon's founders Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri are known for their extensive celeb clientele). Though her bright blonde hue is a typical look for her, Roberts' piece-y, of-the-moment curtain bangs are a new addition.

"Emma always looks and feels her best blonde," Lee says in emails from the salon's publicist, "we decided to keep her a warm blonde and went for a '90s-supermodel vibe. With a new baby and a big birthday, we went out with a bang!"

Stylist Lisa Satorn "added extensions for length and fullness," Lee explains. "I kept her haircut free and flowing with piece-y layers around the face," she adds, noting that Roberts maintains her cut and color with the In Common 3 Step Strengthening System (Lee and Capri's brand). The system is comprised of a shampoo and conditioner (though the conditioner is called a mask), and the second step — that goes in between the two — which is based on your hair's needs (the brand calls these "enhancers"). Lee used the strengthening system on Roberts' hair, though smoothing and moisturizing versions are also offered.

They say that three makes a trend, but in the case of curtain bangs, the number of celebs experimenting with the look has far surpassed three. Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez, are just a few recent examples of the chic, low-maintenance take on bangs.

See Roberts' new style and shop her hair care essentials below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.