10 Faux Locs Hair Products I Use To Keep My Protective Style Fresh
I didn't realize how much I changed my hair until I started dating in my early twenties. Whenever I'd upload my favorite photos on an app (pro tip: one selfie, one full body, and one personality shot), my looks were always different, and it'd be the topic of many incoming messages. Even though it keeps things interesting, I don't switch my hair up for romance. I opt for protective styling because frankly, I don't feel like messing with my 4c curls. I've tried 'em all — box braids, cornrows, passion twists. But there's one style that I've always been a bit hesitant to try: bohemian faux locs.
Like I said, I'm usually game to try anything with my hair. Life is far too short to stick to the same style all year 'round. I think, if anything, I was hesitant about how I'd look with them. But once I began doing my research, I stumbled across Boho Locs, a UK-based Black-owned brand, and was sold. They have so many texture varieties and shades. And aside from that, I loved that their models looked like me and my friends.
I set up a Zoom consultation with Nicole, the brand's social media assistant, who helped me figure out which style was best for me. I typically opt for chin or shoulder-length hair, but in the spirit of trying new things, I opted for 26-inch Bronde Xtra Boho Goddess Locs.
My sister helped me cornrow my natural hair and attach the locs on my base with a crochet needle. And, honestly, it was love at first sight. Admittedly, the long length took a bit for me to get used to, and I struggled with wrapping them up at night, but YouTube videos came in handy. It's been almost six weeks and I'm still loving them. So much so that I'm already browsing the site for my next install.
I will say this — if perfect, uniform protective styles are your thing, then these locs may not be for you. They're meant to be a bit frizzy, since that's what real locs look like. I've had so many people compliment me and give me looks of approval since the faux locs look so realistic. And they do require a bit more maintenance than my usual box braids, as detailed ahead. I don't think that I'd grow my own locs, as that's a lifetime commitment with a lot of work involve, but I'm glad to have added another look to my roster — and more dating app selfies to my arsenal.
Below, see the products that I use to extend the life of my look.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I have a big head, so it usually takes a *lot* of hair for me to achieve a full, bodacious look. But I only needed one pack of this kit, as it comes with 120 hand-rolled locs, a pack of 14-inch layers, and some really cute accessories.
If you know anything about protective styling, then you're already clued in to the itchy scalp situation that happens due to the tension from braiding and twisting. This peppermint oil-infused serum is a godsend when flaking and irritation occur.
Boho Locs' aftercare guide suggests a water-based leave-in conditioner for hydrating the hair and scalp. This sumptuous-smelling one from Mizani is what I use on my natural hair, and it works just as well for my locs, too.
Sorry, but I don't believe in slicking my edges down all of the time. I don't knock my friends that do, but I'm just not that particular when it comes to baby hairs. But on the off chance that I do want a more polished look, this Pattern product holds me down pretty well.
And this is the brush that I use to lay my edges down. The hard bristles help for more targeted application.
When I don't feel like sleeping with a scarf, this bonnet is large enough for me to stuff my 26-inch locs inside of it.
Your crochet locs (and any crochet style) is bound to loosen up. I like to use a needle (rather than my fingers) to tighten the loophole up.
I typically avoid long hair because I don't like hair in my face. Especially when it's hot. So most days, I scoop my locs up in a very large silk scrunchie like this one.