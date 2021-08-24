It feels like just yesterday that Billie Eilish broke the internet by going blonde. In March, the 19-year-old revealed her new hair color on Instagram after sneakily keeping it hidden from fans for months. The photo became the fastest post on the social media platform to garner one million likes in just six minutes. Today, it has more than 23 million — and that number just keeps growing.

Now, the singer's gone under the scissors once again and stunned fans with yet another stunning hair transformation. On Monday, August 23, she took to her Instagram to show off her new shaggy bob (the unofficial haircut of fall 2021), which is several inches shorter than her previous style. She bluntly and oh-so-dramatically captioned the video she posted, "gone," seemingly in reference to her long mane.

According to Eilish, her new haircut was inspired by her mother, Maggie Baird, who rocked a similar hairstyle at an undisclosed point in time. The hitmaker showed her fans and followers the exact style of her mom's that she took inspiration from, and as a text overlay on the photo, she wrote, "Like my mama." See the black-and-white shot shared by the chart-topper on her Instagram Story ahead.

@billieeilish/Instagram Story

It’s safe to say that Eilish is happy with her decision to go shorter and shaggier. "I love it," she wrote on another clip posted to her Instagram Story, in which she plays with her new shorter strands.

Eilish isn't the only one to debut a shorter cut recently. Last week, Kourtney Kardashian made headlines for ditching her long locks for a shoulder-length bob. Chrissy Teigen followed suit, admitting the Poosh founder inspired her. She shared a video of her haircut to Instagram, captioning the post, "Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!"

According to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the bob will be the It hairstyle of fall 2021. “The bob is really hot this season because people are looking for a fresh new look after this crazy year with minimal haircuts,” he told TZR, adding that it’s also great because the style is “universally flattering.”

The key to rocking a bob and looking as chic as Eilish, Kardashian, and Teigen, is to determine the length that best suits your face shape. Thankfully, Appleton doesn't keep his expertise secret and outlined his recommendations via an Instagram post that you can conveniently check out below.