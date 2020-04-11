The 35 Best Eyeshadow Palettes Of All Time, According To Passionate Reviewers

For all whose earliest introduction to cosmetics included a cobalt blue lid, eyeshadow was the thing that singlehandedly launched a lifelong obsession with makeup. And while beauty trends have done a 180 since then — nay, a 360 because guess what! The '80s lid is in again — the value of a good eyeshadow palette hasn't changed. The 35 best of all time, from veteran classics to newborn social media sensations, ahead.

Just look at Anastasia Beverly Hills' universally loved Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, which has managed to amass more than 7,000 five-star ratings on Sephora, or the $3 e.l.f. palettes that have more recently gone viral on TikTok. Eyeshadows have a way of garnering more cult followings than perhaps any other beauty product on planet Earth.

Some are perfectly pigmented, others deliciously creamy. Some are as vivid as acrylics while others are treasured merely for their simplicity. So, whatever your eyeshadow style may be — perpetually smoky à la Kim Kardashian or loud and proud like your momma's lids used to be — there is at least one palette out there that's just right for you. Here are the 35 with the best reviews.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Beloved Modern Renaissance Palette Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette $42 ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS see on sephora With nearly 9,000 reviews on Sephora and about 85 percent of them being perfect, this Anastasia Beverly Hills palette is eyeshadow royalty. Probably because it's a little bit of everything: mattes, metallics, neutrals, and bright berry tones. It's a favorite among beginners and professionals alike.

Too Faced's Born This Way Natural Nudes Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette $45 Too Faced see on ulta No capsule makeup collection would be complete without a neutral palette and this one is just dying to be your trusty steed. Originally designed to enhance the brand's Born This Way Foundation, these 16 matte and shimmery shades have turned out to be an everyday go-to.

The NARSissist Wanted Palette NARSissist Wanted Eyeshadow Palette $59 NARS see on bloomingdale's When it dropped in 2018, this 12-pan rose gold palette sold out within the first week. It promptly became an influencer favorite, even working its way into Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram feed.

The Morphe x James Charles Palette The James Charles Palette $39 Morphe see on ulta This expansive Morphe palette is for the bold and the fearless. Nostalgic blues, neon yellow, springy lilac, avocado green, and fiery reds are all included in this massive, 39-shade collection, curated by beauty YouTuber James Charles.

Suqqu's Designing Color Eyes Palette Designing Color Eyes Palette in Aoshizuku $46 Suqqu see on selfridges But if vivid colors aren't really your aesthetic, reach for this simple Suqqu quad instead. The Designing Color Eyes Palette range includes 15 colorways, with this smoky version being the MVP.

Violet Voss' HG - PRO Eyeshadow Palette HG - PRO Eyeshadow Palette $45 VIOLET VOSS see on sephora Packed with high-pigment, shimmery pinks, warm bronzes, and cranberry hues appropriate for day or evening, this 20-pan Violet Voss palette has nearly 64,000 "loves" and 200-some Sephora reviews that claim it's "THE. BOMB."

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Entire Eye-Conic Collection Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition $50 Marc Jacobs Beauty see on sephora This Marc Jacobs Beauty lineup of course ended up being as iconic as its name suggests. The seven colorways range from neutral (like the nude-to-smoky Glambition range) to maximalist (pops of vivid lavender, mustard, and pinks). Sephora reviewers cite it for its rich pigments and buttery texture.

Tarte's Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette $39 Tarte see on tarte If it's good enough for Michelle Obama's lids, then how could you possibly resist it? This clay palette, packed with warm tones in microshimmers and mattes (and used by makeup artist Carl Ray on the former FLOTUS) is an everyday essential.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Carli Bybel Eyeshadow Range Carli Bybel Eyeshadow Palette $45 $23 Anastasia Beverly Hills see on sephora In addition to its wildly famous Modern Renaissance palette — an everlasting classic — there's Anastasia Beverly Hills' newer Carli Bybel collection, which has already amassed some 36,000 "loves" on Sephora only six months after launching.

Any Urban Decay Naked Palette, But Especially Naked3 Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette $54 Urban Decay Cosmetics see on ulta To list the world's best eyeshadow palettes without mentioning Urban Decay's cult-classic Naked range would be a capital sin. At least one palette from this celebrity-backed collection sells every five seconds. The Naked3, a later edition of the now-discontinued original, is an all-time favorite.

The Blushed Nudes By Maybelline The Blushed Nudes $9 Maybelline New York see on amazon Speaking of Urban Decay, Amazon reviewers have compared this top-rated drugstore palette to the $54 Naked3 time and time again. Its 12 shades are remarkably similar, and that under-$10 price tag is tough to beat.

KVD Vegan Beauty's Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette $48 $36 KVD Vegan Beauty see on kvd vegan beauty KVD Vegan Beauty's Shade + Light palette is literally a contour palette, but for your lids. It contains 12 equally pragmatic neutral mattes with double doses of the three base shades.

Huda Beauty's Obsessions Eyeshadow Compact Palette Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Neon Pink $29 Huda Beauty see on sephora And when you tire from the run-of-the-mill neutrals, turn your attention to the vivid neons offered by Huda Beauty's Obsession range. The Neon Pink colorway — nine high-pigmented mattes and metallic shimmers — is the brightest of the bunch.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Palette Instant Eyeshadow Palette Pillow Talk Collection $75 Charlotte Tilbury see on sephora Hardly anything in the beauty world has reached the cult status of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick, except for the Pillow Talk Instant Eyeshadow Palette, a 12-shade collection of nude-pink hues.

Urban Decay's Naked Heat Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette $54 Urban Decay see on sephora Urban Decay's Naked range is just too legendary to only make the list once. In a slight departure from the super-neutral shades it became famous for, this fiery Heat range has your smoldering ambers and shimmering siennas covered.

bareMinerals' Bounce & Blur Eyeshadow Palette Bounce & Blur Eyeshadow Palette $29 Bareminerals see on sephora Just a powder foundation brand? Think again. bareMinerals' Bounce & Blur palette — designed for easy fingertip application — has nearly 1,000 five-star ratings on Sephora. Reviewers cite it for being notably smooth and long-lasting.

CoverGirl's TruNaked Eyeshadow TruNaked Eyeshadow $13.49 CoverGirl see on cvs Another drugstore gem, CoverGirl's TruNaked palette was made for blending. 10 intensely pigmented neutrals, smokies, shimmers, and mattes: the perfect recipe for an experimental cat-eye.

Morphe's Nature-Inspired 350 Palette 35O Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette $25 Morphe see on ulta A 35-pan (yes, 35!) palette inspired by mother nature, this Morphe assortment — recommended by 96 percent of its 1,000-plus Ulta reviewers — has outdoorsy drag queen Pattie Gonia written all over it.

Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette $59 $29 Fenty Beauty see on sephora Diversity is the theme of Fenty Beauty's Moroccan Spice Palette, whose 16 long-wear shades seriously do resemble a well-stocked spice cabinet. Rihanna teased it on Instagram with a covetable gold lid, but you could follow almost any color scheme with this sundry palette.

e.l.f. Cosmetics' TikTok-Famous Bite Size Palettes Bite Size Eyeshadow Mini Palette $3 E.L.F. see on e.l.f. cosmetics If you've joined the TikTok world, then you must already be acquainted with these adorable little eyeshadow poppers which cost — wait for it — just $3. These pocket-sized quads (each a mixture of mattes and shimmers) are available in eight different colors. They're already sold out on Ulta.

Pat McGrath Labs' Mothership VI Eyeshadow Palette Mothership VI Eyeshadow Palette in Midnight Sun $125 Pat McGrath Labs see on sephora Galactic makeup is trending in 2020 and this Pat McGrath Labs creation is right on par with the spacey aesthetic. Aptly named Mothership VI (hue: Midnight Sun), these ultra-luxe coppers, violets, crimsons, and golds have hundreds of Sephora reviewers saying "all hail the mother" in unison.

Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette $49 Too Faced see on sephora All the glittery metallics and neutral mattes you'll ever need are packaged up so conveniently into this 4.8 star-rated Too Faced palette. Infused with actual gold and cocoa powder (to the point where it smells like a chocolate bar — *drool*), the Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette is a widespread favorite.

Natasha Denona's Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette $65 Natasha Denona see on sephora Eyeshadow queen Natasha Denona outdid her own palette sorcery with this sunrise-inspired collection, a combination of earthy tones, fiery reds, pinks, and sunshiny yellows in her signature high-quality formula. It's a masterpiece in itself.

Tom Ford's Cult-Favorite Quad In Nude Dip Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in 03 Nude Dip $88 Tom Ford see on sephora With 17 colorways to choose from, how could you not have already gotten your hands on one of Tom Ford's famous quads? Nude Dip is the one you reach for every day for a rosy tint, a swipe of frosted gold, or a standard smoky eye.

Editorial Brights By Viseart Editorial Brights Palette $80 Viseart see on sephora In an unexpected turn of events, rainbow eyeshadow is in fact fashionable, and in order to make your lids look like a pride flag, you're going to need Viseart's super-pigmented Editorial Brights palette.

Too Faced's Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette $49 Too Faced see on sephora With more than 2,000 perfect ratings on Sephora, this springtime beauty essential is so dang peachy it's literally infused with the essence of peach, so you can smell as sweet as you'll look. Its 18 shades vary from neutrals to pops of purple and basically every shade a peach could possibly be.

The City Mini By Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $7.49 Maybelline see on target You can't beat Maybelline's universally adored City Mini palettes for under $8. They come in seven colorways, from the metallic Chill Brunch Neutrals to the fiery Hi-Rise Sunset range. Whether you want smolder, glitter, neutral, or bold color, this affordable palette has you covered.

Huda Beauty's Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette $65 Huda Beauty see on sephora More than a thousand Sephora reviewers have touted this warm-toned palette for its rich pigmentation and impeccable blendability. Between these eight creamy mattes, six shimmery pearls, three duo-chrome toppers, and one intense glitter, you can go for subtle or extreme.

Chanel's Celebrity-Popular Les 4 Ombres Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow $62 Chanel see on nordstrom You'll find this nifty quad in just about every celebrity makeup artist's kit. It was behind Saoirse Ronan's ethereal lavender lids at the 2020 Oscars, Nathalie Emmanuel's shimmery look at the 2019 Emmys, and the list goes on. It's available in a whopping 18 colorways.

NYX Professional Makeup's Ultimate Eyeshadow Palettes Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette $17.99 NYX Professional Makeup see on target Repeatedly called one of the best drugstore eyeshadow palettes on the market, NYX Professional Makeup's under-$20 16-shade collection comes in a handful of color schemes, including Warm Neutrals, Cool Neutrals, Brights, and Electric.

The LORAC PRO Palette Eyeshadow Kit PRO Palette Eyeshadow Kit $39 LORAC see on amazon Of all the five-star reviews on Amazon, the LORAC PRO Palette is most commonly cited for its lasting power and effortless blendability. Reviewers say it's the perfect travel accessory and that it beats out palettes that cost twice as much.

Rimmel's Magnif'eyes Eye Palette In Nude Magnif'eyes Eye Palette, Nude Edition $7.57 Rimmel see on amazon A mix of mattes and shimmers in 12 totally blendable nude shades, this neutral range is a minimalist staple. It suits any skin tone and costs about the same as your lunch.

Estée Lauder's Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow 5-Color Palette $56 Estée Lauder see on bloomingdale's Use the pearl shade to lift and illuminate or the rich and shimmery chocolate hue to contour. These five staple shadows are so smooth you'd swear they were cream and not powder.

KKW Beauty's Mrs. West Palette Mrs. West Palette $30 KKW Beauty see on kkw beauty When Kim Kardashian dropped her Mrs. West collection — designed after her ethereal bridal look — in 2019, it sold out almost entirely within a record seven minutes. Now, nearly a year later, it seems to be maintaining its popularity.