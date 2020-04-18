The thought of sunny summer days might be the last thing on your mind. But while it's still uncertain what activities will be allowed to take place in the next few months, your summer makeup routine can still go on as planned, especially with the best sweat-proof makeup products to provide a gorgeous complexion that won't immediately melt off.

An industry secret to battling a full face of makeup through the heat is to layer products. "Creams on their own are pretty, but won't last through sweat," Gita Bass, celebrity makeup artist who works with clients including Laura Dern and Olivia Wilde, tells TZR. "However, when you layer a powder over a cream it adds pigment intensity and locks the products in place for extra staying powers." This tip works for face products, including blush, bronzer, and highlighter, as well as eyeshadow. "Start with a cream eyeshadow that dries to powder and then add a powder on top to lock it in place."

Below, find the best celeb makeup artist-approved sweat-proof makeup. Minimal touchups will be required throughout the day.

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Primer

`Ever been to a summer concert wondering how on earth the performer's makeup looks so good under all the bright lights? Well, the secret lies in the primer. "Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Primer is what I use on my singer clients because it has a velvety smooth matte finish that combats oils and sweat," Ashley K. Holm, celebrity makeup artist who works with both the Kardashians and Jenners, tells TZR. "A little goes a long way with this product. Not only is it mattifying, but it has hyaluronic acid in it to hydrate and lock in moisture as well." Bass also uses mattifying primers on her clients, and her personal favorites are Hourglass' Mineral Veil and Becca's Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector.

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Foundation

"Opt for a lightweight formula that doesn't contain any pearlized or shimmer finished," Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist who works with Elle Macpherson and Yvette Noel-Schure, tells TZR. He adds that looking for a matte formula will help you stay in the right playing field. "One of my favorites is the Covergirl TrueBlend Matte Made Foundation," the MUA notes. "It's very pigmented which means a little goes a long way." Holm also notes that long-wear, matte formulas are best when dealing with heat. "Foundations with a long-wear formula will block your skin from oils," she explains. "Armani Power Fabric Foundation stays matte and has an all-day wear."

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Concealer

Applying concealer in the morning only to find it melting off mid-day is frustrating, but can be avoided with the right products. "Today's waterproof concealers have the best formulas and they don't crease or slide down the face," Bass explains. "I love NARS' Radiant Creamy Concealer as it stays put all day without becoming dry or flakey." And there are affordable options out there, too. "Covergirl's TruBlend Undercover Concealer never fails me even on the hottest summer day, the formula is nothing but perfection for a drugstore brand," Holm explains. "Your makeup will remain flawless for over 14 hours and the smallest drop of concealer goes a long way."

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Setting Spray

"Choose one that's oil-free and will lock your makeup in place," Mai Quynh, celebrity makeup artist who works with Chloe Moretz and Sandra Oh, tells TZR. Her top pick is Urban Decay's All Nighter Ultra Makeup Setting Spray. And if you're one to get oily, try a product that'll keep you from looking overly shiny. "Makeup Forever's Light Velvet Air Shine-Control Refreshing Spray blurs the look of imperfections, reduces pores and keeps the skin shine-free all day," Holm notes.

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Eyeliner

"Long-wear, waterproof formula have amazing staying power that will last through oil, sweat, and tears," Bass explains. "Choose a formula that's soft enough so that you can control your shape and smudge, but that when it dries it won't budge." If you're looking for a product that comes in a slew of colors and is a best-seller, opt for Marc Jacob's cult-favorite eyeliner. "Marc Jacobs' Highliners are my go-to because they don't move," Holm explains. "And for liquid I love Huda Beauty's Life Liner Duo Pencil & Liquid Eyeliner, it stays on for up to 48 hours."

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Mascara

Not only is a waterproof mascara great for watching sad movies or a sweaty workout, it's also ideal for keeping mascara running down your face in the summer. "Waterproof is best because it'll stay on and you won’t have to worry about it moving," Quynh ensures. "I love the Armani Beauty's Eyes to Kill Mascara." Plus, the formula will moisturize your eyelashes. "If you sweat, waterproof formulas are essential because they still hydrate the lashes, don't clump, and are easy to remove," Bass explains. "If you still find they are smudging, try a tube like formula that can only be removed using warm water and friction." The top two on her list are Chanel's Inimitable Waterproof Mascara and Blinc's Mascara Amplified.

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Blush, Bronzer, and Highlighter

As Bass explains, layering is ideal for ultimate staying power. However, if you only want one formula, Holm suggests sticking to powders. "Powders will be your best friend if you need your makeup to stay through sweat," she notes. She has a few must-haves that she uses on her clients. "Buxom's Wanderlust Primer Infused Blushes have a 14-hour wear time and are so rich and pigmented. Jouer's Powder Highlighters will make you glow from outer space all day long. And Dior's Mineral Nude Bronzers feel light weight but are very pigmented."

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Brows

Brows can typically stand up to the heat, but there's an insider secret on how to make the most out of your products. "You can use any product you want as long as you lock it in with Eyebrow Queen's Brow Fix," Holm states. "This turns any formula into a waterproof brow." But if your skin is on the oily side, a pencil might be your best option. "If your skin gets pretty oily, I think that pencils would work better over any liquid or even wax brow product," Scibelli tells TZR. "A pencil brow product or even a water resistant comb-through formula, like Milk Makeup's Gel Brow, would work great."

Sweat-Proof Makeup: Eyeshadow

Start by prepping the eyes with a primer. "The NARS Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base creates an oil-free base to grab on to your shadows," Bass explains. Next, Quynh says the trick to making eye shadow last longer is to layer a powder formula over a cream. "Use a cream shadow that’s water based so it dries down like a primer." She recommends Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Eyeshadow, and then locking it in with any powder formula on top.