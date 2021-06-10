If you’ve been on the hunt for a fire new eye shadow palette to add to your arsenal this summer, look no further than the just-launched Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Pro Pigment Vol. 5 Palette, which has been in the works for over a year. Curated by none other than Claudia “Norvina” Soare herself, it features 25 summer-perfect shades, including a range of different purples, glittery pigments, and gorgeous neutrals. With such a solid range of colors and finishes, you can create myriad different looks using this one palette — bold, neutral, ultra-bright, you name it.

Norvina announced the new launch on — where else? — her Instagram via a series of photos and videos from the campaign. “Welcome to Cyber City! I wanted to tell a story about this palette by creating a mini city that represents my inspiration for this palette,” reads the caption on one of her announcement posts. From the looks of the photos, the “city” they created for the campaign has a futuristic, arcade-like feel to it, with lots of purple and splashes of neon throughout. Norvina sports several high-voltage looks in the campaign photos, including different colored wigs (see: bright purple, hot pink, and platinum blonde) and lilac-tinted brows.

Now for the actual shades. In the jumbo-sized palette, you’ll find six matte purples — including vivid grape, violet, and lavender — along with four glittery purple toppers that can be used alone, or in combination with other colors. Additionally, there’s a sparkly gold, brown, copper, pink, silver, and white, as wells as four different matte brown hues. In other words: There’s a slew of stunning shades and finishes to choose from, and in turn, myriad different eye makeup looks you can create with this palette.

Considering neon liner and bold eye shadow looks are both trending for summer 2021, this technicolor palette is definitely a great one to have in your collection — especially, that is, if you’re a makeup artist or creator who loves to experiment with brightly colored looks on a regular basis.

With that said, if you’re in the market for some new eye shadow for summer, definitely consider picking up the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Vol. 5 Palette. You can shop it now for $60 on anastasiabeverlyhills.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.