It's been six months since Victoria Beckham dropped her inaugural makeup collection: A humble lineup of lip and eye products that is so obviously gearing up to be as bottomless as her corresponding fashion label. The highlight of the range — and the designer's apparent personal favorite — is the Smoky Eye Brick. And on Fri., Victoria Beckham Beauty's MVP palette got a new shimmery bronze shade.

The new Silk offering is inspired by Beckham's Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which she described as a "gentle rebellion" when it debuted in London this past February. The fashion icon said the upcoming season reflects "the tension between refinement and rebellion" and, well, that's pretty much what a shimmery smoky eye is all about.

This new colorway joins four originals — Signature (your matte neutrals), Tuxedo (grayscale), Royal (bold blues), and Tweed (warm autumnal tones) — but unlike the others, it has a bit of sparkle to it, designed to resemble the subtle sheen of silk.

Similar to the Signature palette, but with a little more pizazz, the Silk Smoky Eye Brick comprises four neutral shades: Linen (a light champagne), Sunbeam (yellow-gold), Sandal (red-brown), and Copper (the ultimate bronze). It's available on VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com for $54 as of April 3.

It should come as no surprise that Beckham's beauty collection is more or less a line of eye makeup, with its Satin Kajal Liners, crystal-infused Lid Lustres, and now an ever-expanding assortment of eyeshadow palettes. The mogul herself has not been shy to admit how obsessed she is with eye products, either.

"If you were to say to someone, 'What is the signature look for Victoria Beckham?' they would say 'A smoky eye,'" she told Vogue in a September interview. You can probably bet she'll be living in her Silk shadows this fall, too.

Victoria Beckham Beauty's Smoky Eye Bricks feature a hyaluronic acid powder complex that helps to smooth out skin for even application. Featuring only skin-loving ingredients and packaged up in minimal plastic, the palettes are made with clean beauty and sustainability in mind. And for a limited time, the brand is donating 20 percent of sales to Feeding America and the UK's Trussell Trust in support of their coronavirus efforts.

