Celebrities pull out all the stops for their red-carpet looks when it comes to awards shows. And though they by no means hold back for some of the earlier shows of the season, there's really no topping their hair, makeup, and outfits for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. While you can basically guarantee that everyone will show up in certified *Look*, there are always standouts that leave the world buzzing well after the show has ended. The best beauty looks at the 2020 Oscars were no different.

The night kicked off with a flurry of pink and red gowns hitting the carpet, and the makeup largely followed suit. Regina King stunned in a light pink dress and equally soft makeup, while Chrissy Metz took a similar (but considerably brighter) approach with a red gown and matching lipstick. And Zazie Beetz went for an unexpected take, pairing her beautiful hair and makeup look with a black French manicure, which provided a fun and surprising take on 2020's favorite nail-design trend.

As always, the beauty looks on the Oscars red carpet ran the gamut, but there's one theme that was obvious through them all: glamour, and lots of it. Ahead, the best ones worth taking a second look at.

Regina King ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Regina King opted for a soft look on the red carpet to match her ethereal Versace dress, with fluttery lashes and touches of light pink on her lids and lips courtesy of makeup artist Latrice Johnson, who used all Charlotte Tilbury products on the actor. The actor got her skin red-carpet ready at The ARCONA Studio with the Red-Carpet Radiance Treatment.

Chrissy Metz Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy Metz chose to jump on the recent trend of breaking this beauty "rule" by matching her bright red gown to her lipstick — and pulled it off beautifully.

Zazie Beetz Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Zazie Beetz's hair and makeup was noteworthy, but the real star of her look for the evening? Her black French manicure, a cool take on the classic look that's been a major trend of 2020.

Janelle Monáe Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Another celebrity to don a classic red lip, singer Janelle Monáe complemented her elegant makeup with subtle silver eyeliner to match her glittering dress. And of course, it wouldn't be right to mention her beauty look without mentioning her flawless skin, which celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls prepped using DERMAFLASH LUXE before applying the singer's makeup. Monáe's side sweep hairstyle was created by hairstylist Nikki Nelms using Maui Moisture and ghd products.

Billie Eilish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish largely stuck to her signature look for the Oscars, with exceptionally long black nails and neon green hair to contrast her white Chanel suit.

Olivia Coleman ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The Crown actor changed up her hair color for the Oscars this year, going with a light blonde that's a stark contrast from her previous dark brown. Her simple, neutral makeup kept the whole look minimal but sophisticated.

Sandra Oh Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sandra Oh let her statement-making dress do the talking for the evening, pairing it with understated makeup by Mai Quynh using Armani Beauty, which felt appropriately romantic with the bows and ruffles of her gown. Her pretty updo completed the look, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler, who used all Suave Professionals products to create the curly braided 'do.

Maya Rudolph Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Modern glam was the vibe for Maya Rudolph for the evening, who paired a blunt bob with a sleek, glittering orange gown. To complement the look, celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern said in a press release that she went with a "dewy radiant glow and a playful splash of color," and used Armani Beauty products to achieve that effect.

Natalie Portman Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2020's blunt bob trend is alive and well on the Oscars red carpet, and Natalie Portman pulled it off perfectly with subtle, messy waves courtesy of hairstylist Adam Campbell, who used all Dove products to create the look. Her no-makeup makeup look was created by Lisa Storey using Dior skincare and makeup products.

Penélope Cruz ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Makeup artist Hung Vanngo created Penélope Cruz's sultry look for the night, using mainly neutral colors from Lancôme.

Saoirse Ronan Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A barely perceptible lavender eyeshadow was the key to Saoirse Ronan's soft pretty look, but her nails were the unsung hero. The actor chose a similar shade for her manicure, which was created by celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen using Essie's new Expressie line in shade Throw It On.

Florence Pugh Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To no one's surprise, actor Florence Pugh debuted another take on the updo on the Oscars red carpet. This version featured complicated-looking knots and twists created by hairstylist Peter Lux using ghd products, which felt just casual enough paired with her satin gown and those sparkling jewels on her neck. Her rosy makeup was done by makeup artist Alex Babsky, who used Pat McGrath Labs products to create the luminous look.

Margot Robbie Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though many of Margot Robbie's awards-show looks this season have been simple and neutral, the star took a different approach for the Oscars and went slightly more bold with a bright red lip.

Cynthia Erivo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As usual, Cynthia Erivo shut down the red carpet with another head-turning look. But while the actor's hair (which was styled by Coree Moreno using Dove products) may have matched her gown, there's one aspect of her beauty look she chose not to match: her nails. The 33-year-old took an unexpected approach with her mani, opting for one hand of neutral sparkles and one hand with blue polish. The creation was inspired by Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night, which celebrity manicurist Gina Oh turned into a look that "symbolized Harriet Tubman following the North Star to freedom," according to a press release. She used all Christian Louboutin Beauty nail colors for the manicure. Erivo's makeup was by makeup artist Terrell Mullin using Armani Beauty.

Scarlett Johansson ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The theme of the evening seemed to be understated makeup, making Scarlett Johansson's neutral look right on trend.

Gal Gadot Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gal Gadot's entire look was stunning — but the real star? The actor's red lip, which was created by makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani using Revlon lipstick (she hashtagged #matte053 in an Instagram post with Gadot, suggesting that may be the shade used for the look). Hairstylist Mark Townsend added even more elegance by creating a French twist using products from Dove and Olivia Garden.