Kehlani & Hailey Bieber Both Just Stepped Out In This Vintage Y2K Hairstyle

Forget the red carpets — when celebrities really want to make a statement with their hair, makeup, and outfits, they like to do it at their fellow stars’ events. Even in 2020, a year defined by its lack of social engagements, we saw full-glam birthday party looks from Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Lily-Rose Depp all of whom were given a run for their money by their A-list attendees who came dressed to impress.

That goes for Hailey Bieber and Kehlani, who showed up to Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday party in two different but equally stunning takes on the Y2K face frame. Though both versions of the style were entirely individual, they’re both very easy to recereate and even easier to pull off. The delicate, face-framing strands are strategically arranged to complement the wearer’s cheekbones and jawline, almost like a hair contour, and perfectly calibrated to match both of their party outfits.

Kehlani, dressed in a sexy, deconstructed tuxedo complete with a purposefully off-kilter bowtie, wore her hair glossy and lightly waved with gelled baby hairs and two very narrow braids on either side of her face. The soft, whimsical style played off the “Can I” singer’s more structured outfit perfectly and didn’t overpower her canary-yellow eyeshadow — another trend we’ve been seeing a lot of lately.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber arrived at the event (with Kendall Jenner in tow) in an Alex Perry silky bra top and skirt, paired with a tiny crystal-studded bag for some extra glamour. For her take on the early aughts style, Bieber went all-in on her homage era with a spiky updo giving way to two gently curled tendrils around her face. With the rest of her hair tightly pulled back, her gleaming makeup and sleek outfit command most of the attention.

TWIST / BACKGRID

To get this style for yourself, it’s all about product. Regardless of if you choose to wear your face frame straight, with a wave, or styled into something slightly more elaborate like Kehlani’s, you’ll want to make sure the strands in question are sleek and glossed. Try smoothing a bit of oil through the length of your hair and then style, or hit the face frame with a ceramic flat iron or curling wand — just make sure to hit hair with a heat protectant first.

