Throughout Kim K's internet-breaking rise to social media superstardom, her eyeshadow has remained fairly consistent. There are times when Kim Kardashian's eye makeup has deviated from her diffused and monochromatic neutrals, but those instances are usually met with a wave of intrigue, shopping, and recreating, since they're few and far between. (Remember how the KKW x Mario palette made everyone buy shimmery blue eyeshadow?) Though as 2020 comes to an end, the media mogul has posted another look that's worthy of copying — and in true Kardashian fashion, you can peruse it just by clicking over to her Instagram page.

On Dec. 8, Kim K posted a photoshoot to the platform celebrating the Dior Men's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, sporting a satiny periwinkle suit and colorful graphic beret from the latest Kim Jones drop. The entire ensemble is a feast for the eyes, from that aforementioned graffiti-like cap to the intensely cinched suit jacket to the wispy Dior gloves. That said, so is Kardashian's makeup; created by the eyeshadow maestro Ash K Holm, the star wore a '60s-meets-'90s cut crease.

"When @kimkardashian says to me 'Do whatever look you want.' This is what happens. 💋 Full on 90's supermodel moment," Holm captioned the IG post. Fortunately for fans, the makeup artist not only shared closer shots of the eye makeup, but also revealed that the $45 KKW Beauty Matte Smoke Eyeshadow Palette was used to create it.

How to nail the graphic line remains a mystery, though Holm did post a more tutorial-style video of a similar negative space eye look on Shay Mitchell earlier this same week. The top line that follows the lid crease is more blended out, but the step-by-step shots do show you where to apply shades in general. Helpful, if you're going above and beyond on the eye makeup for the holiday season.

You'll need a matte, smoky eyeshadow palette, too. Below, shop the exact one used (and created) by Kim K, then a few other moody options that bring a similar look and feel.

